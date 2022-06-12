Williamsport, Pa. — The City Lions received a second half goal from Kolachi Pombor to help secure a 1-1 draw at UCFC Jeffrey Saturday afternoon.

The win keeps Williamsport nine points ahead of the closest team in the standings. The City Lions FC nearly completed the comeback when Owen Magee almost cashed in on a feed from Beckham Sibiski. The attempt missed high.

The City Lions FC were down five starters in the match. Despite being outmanned, they were able to get a point to stay ahead of New Jersey FC.

The City Lions FC will be in action next Saturday to take on UCFC Jeffrey at UPMC Field at Penn College.

