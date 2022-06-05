Williamsport, Pa. —The Williamsport City Lions continued to impose their will on the opposition, capping an outstanding weekend with a 6-1 win over Philadelphia Lone Star U23.

The scoring came early as Owen Magee cashed in on a feed from Tevin Beadle less than three minutes into the contest. Beadle scored the next goal and Tom Pombor nearly the put the game out of reach with the team’s third goal by the half.

Beckham Sibiski, Brady Dowell, and Colton Miller tallied in the second half as the City Lions moved to 7-0 on the season.

Williamsport City Lions 6, Philadlephia Lone Star U23 1

WCL-Owen Magee (Tevin Beadle), 2:58. WCL-Tevin Beadle (Beckham Sibiski), 42:10. WCL-Tom Pombor (Beckham Sibiski), 47:40. PLS-Kalifalia Konneh, 53:20. WCL-Beckham Sibiski (Gabe Leach), 59:47. WCL-Brady Dowell, 81:07. WCL-Colton Miller, 84:10.

Shots: PLS 3, WCL 11. Corners: PLS 5, WCL 6. Saves: PSL 4, WCL 2.

Records: Williamsport (7-0).

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.