WALL hosted a TMobile/LL Home Run Derby event that was open to all district 12 players.
 
Results:
 
Baseball:
1st -Lucas Naughton from Hepburn Lycoming Little League with a total of 33 home runs
2nd -Giovanni White (WALL)
3rd - Jackson Raker (WALL)
 
Softball:
1st - Kendall Cardone From South Williamsport Little League with a total of 82 Hoe Runs
2nd - Brenna Beck (WALL)
3rd - Bailey Livermore (WALL)

