Check out the results from Williamsport Area Little League's homerun derby
WALL hosted a TMobile/LL Home Run Derby event that was open to all district 12 players.
Results:
Baseball:
1st -Lucas Naughton from Hepburn Lycoming Little League with a total of 33 home runs
2nd -Giovanni White (WALL)
3rd - Jackson Raker (WALL)
Softball:
1st - Kendall Cardone From South Williamsport Little League with a total of 82 Hoe Runs
2nd - Brenna Beck (WALL)
3rd - Bailey Livermore (WALL)
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
