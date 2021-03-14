Williamsport, Pa. – In a year when even the next day’s game was in jeopardy, area teams celebrated a little harder as they claimed District 4 gold medals at Williamsport Saturday.

Four teams earned their berths as both Loyalsock girls and boys teams, Central Columbia girls, and Danville boys all qualified for the State Playoffs with dynamic performances.

Loyalsock 55, Bloomsburg 54 (District 4 Class AAA Girls Championship)

Madeline Evans fought off two misses, grabbed rebounds, and converted a put back in the middle of the District 4 Class AAA Championship at Williamsport.

It was the perfect embodiment of Bloomsburg’s hustle throughout the game as Evans returned shot after shot at the basket. The Panthers hustled throughout the game, but ultimately fell short in a 55-54 loss to No. 3 Loyalsock.

It’s always a difficult sell to label a game a classic just minutes after it ends, but this one easily falls into that category. Loyalsock led throughout, but Bloomsburg pushed back with runs throughout the second half.

“They gave it their all and are really hurting,” Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. “I feel really bad for them. All our players fought until the end to the point where we had multiple opportunities.”

Evans stole and inbound with 9.4 seconds left in the game. She used her length and size to basically grab the pass out of the air. Wittman immediately called a timeout and drew up a play.

Paige Temple got a good look but missed the chance as Loyalsock grabbed the rebound and ran the clock to the finish.

It was a tough moment, but one the Panther might not even have been in if not for Temple’s efforts in the third. She nailed two long threes to push the tempo for the offense.

“If Paige doesn’t, with her heart of a champion, hit those threes, we don’t have an opportunity at the end,” Wittman said. “She played her butt off for us.”

Temple finished with 10, Rylee Klinger scored 12, Kelsey Widom scored 12, and Evans led the team with 15. The heart and soul of Bloomsburg’s outstanding female athletics program was on full display Saturday afternoon.

The contributions came from all over as six players scored. Numerous others contributed. Bloomsburg just fell a little short.

“It says a whole lot about the team and doesn’t surprise me in the least,” Wittman said. “We have State Champion soccer players on this team, and it shows. I never had a doubt they would fight the whole way.”

Summer McNulty was the focal point of Bloomsburg’s defense, but still managed to produce a game-high 23 points. McNulty did a lot of her damage from the line where she finished 10-of-11.

“We had a game plan coming into today to find different ways to get her the ball,” Loyalsock coach Curtis Jacobson said. “Bloomsburg knows what we do. We know what Bloomsburg does.”

McNulty was limited to just four points in the semifinals against Towanda. Her rebound performance in the final was the different for Loyalsock Saturday.

“We had a heart-to-heart after the Towanda game,” Jacobson said. “She’s a competitor and I had no doubt she would come out and play the way she did today.”

Central Columbia 45, Shamokin 40 (District 4 Class AAAA Girls Championship)

Ellie Rowe was so excited she jumped up and spiked the ball as the final buzzer sounded at Williamsport during the District 4 Class AAAA Championships.

It was a banner moment for Rowe, who made four free throws and grabbed three rounds in the final 30 seconds of the game. It all helped Central Columbia pull a 45-40 upset win over No. 2 Shamokin.

“After missing two I was irritated with myself,” Rowe said of the free throws. “We’ve been taught to never give up by Coach Ryan (Novak). I just had faith in myself. I know how bad I wanted to win for the team.”

Rowe was on full display throughout the game as she put together another memorable performance.

“She’s been through a lot the last four years and we’ve grown to trust her,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Novak said. “She’s earned that at practice and the way she competes.”

Rowe hit a three and two twos in the first quarter as Central Columbia built a 19-14 lead. She cooled off a little in the second but finished the final two quarters like a superstar.

“The first half was definitely not our strongest,” Rowe said. “We know we need to pressure. We need to get some offensive boards and let our defense carry over into our offense.”

Rowe finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and a steal along with icing the game from the free throw line.

Alanna Humphrey was a big reason possession looked better in the third. She cleaned up missed scoring chances underneath with three rebounds.

“We thought we were in a good spot for the way we played,” Novak said of the first half. “We didn’t think we played well. We had some unforced errors and we wanted to clean that up.”

Shamokin played an outstanding game, but just couldn’t contain Central Columbia’s scorers at the end.

“It frustrating,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “They hit fouls shots and we did not. We were six of 17 on the foul line with is press uncharacteristic for us.”

Grace Nazih was the lone Shamokin player to reach double figures. She finished with 11 points.

Loyalsock 55, Central Columbia 45 (District 4 Class AAA Boys Championship)

It’s rare when a coaches words ring so true for his team, but after Saturday’s loss to Loyalsock in the District 4 Class AAA Championship, they did.

Central Columbia coach Chris Snyder said his team had nothing to hang their heads about after the loss. They did not despite the 59-45 loss to Loyalsock.

Central Columbia improved since playing Loyalsock twice in the regular season. It might not mean much, but the effort was on full display for the Blue Jays.

“We adjusted offensively and defensively to try and make it a close game,” Snyder said. “We’re very proud of our effort. Disappointed, but proud.”

Central Columbia looked hesitant at the beginning of the game as players like Dylan Harris and Russell Gump seemed to shy away from shot attempts.

That changed in the second quarter when both players started to attempt more shots. Harris finished with six points on two of 14 shooting from the field. Gump totaled eight on three of ten shooting.

“Loyalsock is a really good defensive team,” Snyder said. “Part of it was adjusting to how well they guard us. As the game went on we became accustomed to it and did a much better job playing against it.”

Central Columbia scored 28 points over the final two quarters. The Blue Jays only got 17 in the first half.

Garrett McNelis, who led the Blue Jays with 17 points, helped pace the offense in the second half. He scored seven in the third and four in the fourth.

Eli Morrison was another player to help step up. He directed traffic and pushed the tempo of the offense for Central Columbia in the second half.

“Eli impact goes far beyond scoring,” Snyder said. “He’s our leader. He gets our team in plays we need to be in and defends incredibly well. He’s just a tremendous player.”

Loyalsock was without Sarai Ali in the first two meetings, and it showed Saturday.

Ali led all scorers with 18 and extended possessions with rebounds underneath.

“Chris Snyder does a great job at Central, and he knows our team like the back of his hand,” Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger said. “They learned a lot from their first two games. He made some adjustments and played with a lot of energy. It kept them close the entire game.”

Danville 63, Mifflinburg 60 (District 4 Class AAAA Boys Championship)

Carson Persing was playing in just his second game of the year as Danville took on Mifflinburg in the District 4 Class AAAA Championship Saturday night.

It might have only been his second game of the day, but he connected with the biggest shot of the year. With less than 20 seconds on the clock, Persing gave his team a lead it would hold for a 63-60 win over the Wildcats.

“All game we were driving,” Persing said. “We weren’t really looking to kick out much. I knew we had plenty of opportunities to make shots. When I got the ball in my hands I knew if it was going up and it was going in.”

Persing was confident in his shot. For good reason too. The ball didn’t even touch the rim as the it sailed through the net to clinch the win.

“All the time in practice we work for opportunities like this,” Persing said. “It a big game, the District Championship, and I had all the confidence in the world to make it.”

The shot was the difference in the game. For Persing, who only had two points prior to the shot, it seemed like just another make as he quickly got back on defense.

“Going through my mind I know the momentum shifted, but we still had to play good defense,” Persing said. “There was still 20 seconds left to play.”

Danville did all it needed as it sealed a District Championship with one last defensive stand.

“Our kids never panicked,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “We had a chance. We had timeouts. I felt like we were good to go. We used our pressure and length. I just felt good about the way that we could end.”

Danville overcame a dismal shooting performance from the line in the fourth.

The Ironmen converted just five of 16 attempts from the line in the final quarter. Despite all the misses, Zach Gordon made the final two as Danville walked off a winner Saturday night.

Danville made just seven of its 21 attempts from the line. The lack of free throws meant point had to come from another spot, which Jagger Dressler was happy to provide.

Dressler led all Danville scorers on the day with 28 points. That included a 10-point third and an eight-point fourth to help Danville closeout the game.

“He’s just so consistent,” Grozier said. “We try to go to matchups. We had to go back to what got us hear. At halftime we talked about going back to him.”

No. 1 Danville 63, No. 2 Mifflinburg 60

Mifflinburg (60)

Gabe Yoder 3 4-4 11; Isaiah Valentine 13 3-5 32; Lane Yoder 0 0-3 0; Cannon Griffin 2 4-5 8; Jacob Young 4 1-4 9. Totals 22 12-21 60.

Danville (63)

KJ Riley 5 1-3 11; Jagger Dressler 12 2-3 28; Carson Persing 2 0-0 5; Zach Gordon 2 2-4 7; Dante Harward 2 2-11 6; Aiden Wiktor 1 0-0 2; Brady Hill 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 7-21 63.

MIFF 4 16 18 22—60

DAN 14 9 21 17—63

3—Point Goals: Mifflinburg—4 (Yoder, Valentine 3). Danville—4 (Dressler 2, Persing, Gordon).

No. 1 Loyalsock 59, No. 2 Central Columbia 45

Central Columbia (45)

Eli Morrison 4 1-1 0; Russell Gump 3 2-4 8; Dylan Harris 2 1-2 6; Garrett McNelis 7 0-0 17; Logan Welkom 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 4-7 45.

Loyalsock (59)

Elijah Gair 5 0-0 12; Sean Jensen 2 2-2 7; Idris Ali 2 3-4 8; Domonic Jennings 2 4-4 8; Julian Wilson 3 0-0 6; Saraj Ali 7 4-11 18. Totals 21 13-21 59.

CC 8 9 14 14—45

LOY 11 13 16 19—59

3—Point Goals: Central Columbia—5 (Morrison, Harris, McNelis 3). Loyalsock—4 (Gair 3, Jensen, Ali).

No. 4 Central Columbia 45, No. 2 Shamokin 40

CC (45)

Caitlyn Weatherill 1 0-1 3; Ellie Rowe 5 5-9 16; Madelyn Blake 1 0-1 2; Lindsey Bull 0 0-0 0; Alanna Humphrey 2 2-2 6; Alyx Flick 2 1-2 5; Emmie Rowe 5 3-4 13. Totals 16 11-16 45.

SHA (40)

Caley Nue 1 0-0 2; Desiree Michaels 3 0-2 7; Emma Kramer 1 1-2 4; Madison Lippay 3 1-4 7; Grace Nasih 5 0-1 11; Morgan Nolter 1 2-2 5; Ariana Nolter 1 2-6 4. Totals 15 6-17 40.

CC 19 2 17 7—45

SHA 14 8 11 7—40

3—Point Goals: Central Columbia—2 (Weatherill, Rowe). Shamokin—4 (Michaels, Kramer, Nazih, Nolter).

No. 3 Loyalsock 55, No. 1 Bloomsburg 54

Loyalsock (55)

Sophia Gardner 3 1-2 7; Natayah Abdul-Hakim 0 0-0 0; Cassie Gee 1 6-6 8; Jocelyn Cruz 1 0-0 3; Rhandie Jessell 0 0-0 0; Summer McNulty 6 10-11 23; Grace Baylor 0 0-0 0; Rylie French 0 0-0 0; Allyia Kennedy 3 2-4 8; Mia Patterson 1 4-4 6. Totals 15 23-27 55.

Bloomsburg (54)

Olivia Hull 0 0-0 0; Paige Temple 3 2-2 10; Ellen Hull 1 0-0 3; Brynna Zentner 1 0-0 2; Rylee Klinger 6 0-0 12; Kelsey Widom 4 4-8 12; Madeline Evans 6 3-4 15. Totals 21 9-14 54.

LOY 16 18 13 8—55

BLOOM 12 14 12 16—54

3—Point Goals: Loyalsock—2 (Cruz, McNulty). Bloomsburg—3 (Temple, Hull).

Checkout the District 4 site for a complete scoreboard and brackets. Also be sure to join the NCPA Sports Page to keep track of area teams and results.