Williamsport, Pa. — It was an opening Mount Carmel did not necessarily have to take advantage of, but one it was happy to as it took on Southern Columbia Thursday at Williamsport.

The District 4 Class AA Girls Basketball Championship was on the line. When Ally Griscavage headed to the bench in the second half due to fouls, the Red Tornadoes responded.

Mount Carmel immediately countered with one of its top players as Dani Rae Renno scored six consecutive points for a three-point lead. Renno made her last four attempts from the floor and the lead would hold as No. 2 Mount Carmel defeated No. 1 Southern Columbia 57-52 to win the District 4 Class AA Championship Thursday night at Williamsport.

“Ally is a great player and it’s always good when you get to fight like that with somebody in the post who is as tall as you,” Renno said. “When she went out it really opened things up for us all together. She’s a big shot blocker and it allowed our guards to drive in the paint.”

The guards benefited, but it was Renno’s game to closeout as she tallied 10 points and six rebounds in the final eight minutes.

She was dominant throughout the contest as she finished with a team-high 18 points to go with 16 rebounds.

“Our season was in doubt and we didn’t even know if we would get to play in this game,” Renno said. “We didn’t know how it would turn out, but we were happy to be here. To win it just makes it that much sweeter.”

One player who contributed in other way besides scoring was Lauren Shedleski.

She missed on all her attempts from the floor but played a selfless game that didn’t need to feature her offense. She directed players, grabbed rebounds, and encouraged everyone on the floor.

Despite the lack of offensive production, Shedleski found herself in a big moment in the final minute as he headed to the line for two shots.

“Playing a team like Southern Columbia, every basket is going to count,” Shedleski said. “I knew I had to knock them down. The season was depending on it.”

When Shedleski was needed in the final minute of the game, she delivered with both free throws. The points helped put the game out of the reach and medals around necks.

“Those are two of the biggest points of the night,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “It put the game out of the reach. She’s a gamer. She’s a pressure player. We’re really excited for her.”

Shedleski got in done at the end, but it was really the entire team throughout the night that delivered the District title. The Red Tornados received points from seven different players. That included all five starters.

“Our bench play has been outstanding all season,” Varano said. “We are very fortunate we have a lot of girls that can go in and pick it up offensively or defensively.”

Seven girls scored, but the entire team contributed on the defensive end.

Southern Columbia turned the ball over ten times in the game. The Tigers struggled to make shots in the fourth as they converted just five of 16 attempts from the field.

Mount Carmel opened the second half on a 12-2 run that allowed the players to relax a little. It appeared to help as they played a strong offense quarter to match Southern Columbia as the game headed into the fourth.

“I told the girls at halftime they (Mount Carmel) are champions, and they are going to come out and they are going to punch us,” Southern Columbia coach Bill Callahan said. “That’s part of Championship basketball that our kids have to learn.”

Loren Gehret, who Callahan referred to as the best soccer player in the area, was outstanding for the Tigers. It was without question her best postseason game as she finished with 19 points and six rebounds. She missed just four attempts from the field.

“It was a great game like I expected,” Callahan said. “If we could have hit one of those layups in the fourth it could have sparked us. We didn’t. We missed free throws. We missed layups. Give Mount Carmel all the credit. They are champions.”

No. 2 Mount Carmel 57, No. 1 Southern Columbia 52 MCA (57) Lauren Ayres 3 2-4 11; Mia Chapman 1 4-5 6; Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 6; Caroline Fletcher 2 0-0 4; Lauren Shedleski 0 2-2 2; Rachel Witkoski 0 0-0 0; Dani Rae Renno 7 4-6 18; Alyssa Reisinger 3 4-5 10. Totals 18 16-22 57. SCA (52) Faith Callahan 1 0-0 2; Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3; Emily Griscavage 0 0-0 0; Ally Griscavage 3 0-1 6; Summer Tillett 6 0-0 12; Loren Gehret 8 2-6 19; Maddie Griscavage 2 0-0 5; Ava Novak 0 0-2 5. Totals 23 2-9 52. MCA 11 10 20 16—57 SCA 16 11 14 11—52 3—Point Goals: Mount Carmel—5 (Ayres 3, Pizzoli 2). Southern Columbia—2 (G. Callahan, Novak).

For a look at the complete District 4 playoff brackets and scoreboard checkout the District 4 site here.