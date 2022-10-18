Lewisburg, Pa. - Kayla Keefer ran over to Lindsey Bull and yelled “that was sick!” after heading a ball past Lewisburg’s keeper for a goal Monday afternoon.

It was part of a five-goal second half for Central Columbia as it downed Lewisburg 6-0 to close out the regular season with a win.

The Blue Jays finished 18-0 and will be the No. 1 seed in the District 4 Class AA playoffs. Lewisburg will end the regular season Wednesday against Warrior Run.

The Blue Jays feat seemed like only a small piece of their overall goal as they were calm and reserved in their celebration, walking off the field. Keefer’s yell and hug for her teammate had more energy than the team celebration. The larger endgame—becoming district champs—appears to be their focus.

[Scroll to the bottom for a full photo gallery]

“It feels great, but we are right back to square one,” Keefer said. “We wanted a perfect season, but it’s time to start back up. It’s important for our team that we put it aside and get ready for districts.”

Keefer certainly appears ready, as she finished with three goals in the lopsided contest. Her tally in the second half from a Bull pass was fantastic.

Keefer high-pointed the ball to a header by Emma Hopkinson for a four-goal lead. Her most critical effort, though, came in the final minute of the opening half when she scored the game’s first goal.

“You have to trust in your teammates and Lindsey has always had good crosses,” Keefer said. “Lewisburg put up a really good fight. They had good defending. That goal at the end of the half was really big for us.”

Keefer didn’t celebrate the goal much as she jogged back to midfield to resume the game. She worked hard throughout the match and was rewarded with two goals in the second half.

Haley Bull created chances for the offense throughout the contest, but took a little longer to get her first goal. She scored with less than two minutes to play.

Bull was a major contributor in the second half as the Blue Jays offense started to find a rhythm. She also felt like the goal in the closing minutes of the first half was a big shift for the team.

“One word I’m going to say is chaotic,” Bull said. “We weren’t nervous, but we knew we needed to get going. They came out with a lot of energy. They pushed us hard.”

Lewisburg limited Central Columbia to just six shots with two going on goal in the first half. It’s just one of the two that came off the foot of Keefer as she gave the Blue Jays the lead for good with her late scoring effort.

“We closed the ball down and we were a little more physical,” Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski said of the first half success. “They still beat us to some balls, but we did better at pressuring them and making them make mistakes.”

Central Columbia adjusted in the second half and received goals from Lindsey Bull and Keefer in the opening ten minutes. The Blue Jays finished with 12 shots in the second half.

“Our first half wasn’t overly strong and we just had to settle in,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Polly said. “We made a couple adjustments at halftime and we just never looked back.”

Madelyn Blake scored in between two Keefer goals as the Blue Jays closed out their 15th shutout of the season.

Keeper Karsyn Cox wasn’t challenged at all as the Green Dragons were prevented from recording a shot in the game. She ended the season giving up just three goals and posting 15 clean sheets with 45 saves.

Central Columbia 6, Lewisburg 0

CC 1 5—6

LEW 0 0—0

Goals: Central Columbia—Kayla Keefer (Jaycee Karaffa), 39:11; Central Columbia—Lindsey Bull (unassisted), 48:39; Central Columbia—Kayla Keefer (Lindsey Bull), 52:20; Central Columbia—Madelyn Blake (unassisted), 58:00; Central Columbia—Kayla Keefer (unassisted), 78:12; Central Columbia—Haley Bull (unassisted), 78:45.

Shots: Central Columbia—18; Lewisburg—1. Shots on goal: Central Columbia—8; Lewisburg—0. Corners: Central Columbia—2; Lewisburg—2. Saves: Central Columbia—(Karsyn Cox), 0; Lewisburg—(Emma Hopkinson), 2. Fouls: Central Columbia—10; Lewisburg—3. Cards: Central Columbia—none; Lewisburg—none.

Records: Central Columbia 18-0. Lewisburg 10-6.

Next: Warrior Run at Lewisburg, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

