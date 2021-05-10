Wiliamsport, Pa. — It was an incredibly quick start for the area’s top seeded singles player as Lewisburg’s Evan Cecchini advanced early Saturday morning at the District 4 tennis Championships.

The quick victory set Cecchini up for a long wait as multiple matches had to be determined before he even knew his opponent. Despite the long delay, Cecchini was prepared for his next match as he advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1 6-0 win over Montoursville’s Jared Matlack.

“This match, really everything was going on for me,” Cecchini said after he defeated Matlack in the quarterfinals.

Cecchini will take on Jersey Shore’s Jackson Stemler and Montoursville’s Andrew Stapp will play Hughesville’s Logan Burns in the semifinals Monday at 1 p.m.

Cecchini, who waited more than five hours in between matches, received a boost when an afternoon shower forced the remainder of matches inside.

“This what my first time playing indoors in over a year,” Cecchini said. “When you play indoors the courts are a little bit faster than outdoors. That really helps my game considering all I do is hit the crap out of the ball.”

Cecchini certainly bombs shots at the opposition, but his game is a little more than heavy returns and strong serves.

He pushed the tempo, charging the net at times. Other times he would sit at the baseline and return balls with significant force at his opponent.

“I had a new set of strings, balls, inside courts, and I was just one today,” Cecchini said. “Once I get into a groove it just sits with me the rest of the day.”

Milton’s Jamir Wilt was also good on the day as he picked up wins over Loyalsock’s Jett Pulizzi and Gabe Greb to reach the quarterfinals.

Wilt faced the No. 2 seed in Hughesville’s Logan Burns. Wilt played a good match but fell 6-2 6-0.

“I felt like the lob game was working for me,” Wilt said. “What didn’t really work for me was the short ball from him. I need to work on that this summer.”

Wilt finished his singles career at the club Saturday but will continue to play when he attends Penn College next year.

“I can’t wait to take the next step at Penn College,” Wilt said. “They have a really good team. The coach came and watched me play against Loyalsock. I just can’t wait. It’s going to be a blast.”

Austin Imhoof advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over River Hicks (North Penn-Liberty) and Will Poirier. Jersey Shore’s Jackson Stemler defeated Imhoof 6-4 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

District 4 Tennis Singles Championships

First Round Results:

Evan Cecchini (LEW) bye; Reilley Streich (GAL) bye; Mikey Dylina (HUGH) defeated Mate Grimay (DAN), 6-0 6-0; Jacks Stemler (Jersey Shore) bye; Jaden Wise (TOW) defeated Bryce Hazzard (CC), 7-5 6-1; Austin Imhoof (SEL) defeated River Hicks (NPLB); Will Poirer (WELL) bye; Jordan Baker (CC) bye; Ethan Harris (SEL) defeated Braiden Cimino (GAL), 6-0 6-0; Zach Higgins (LEW) defeated Dacion Yrigollen (TOW), 6-2 6-1; Andrew Stapp (MTV) bye; Jamir Wilt (MIL) defeated Jett Pulizzi (LOY), 6-1 6-2; Zach Singer (WELL) defeated Kaleb Myers (MUN), 6-2 6-1; Logan Burns (HUGH) bye; Mikey Dylina (HUGH) defeated Mate Grimay Danville, 6-3 6-4.

Second Round Results:

Evan Cecchini (LEW) defeated Reilly Streich (GAL), 6-0 6-0; Jared Matlack (MON) defeated Mikely Dyline (HUGH), 7-5 4-6 6-4; Jackson Stemler (JS) defeated Jaden Wise (TOW), 6-4 7-5; Austin Imhoof (SEL) defeated Will Poirier (WEL), 7-5 6-4; Ethan Harris (SEL) defeated Jordan Baker (CC), 7-6 7-5 (6-8); Andrew Stapp (MTV) defeated Zach Higgins (LEW), 6-4 6-2; Jamir Wilt (MIL) defeated Gabe Greb (MIFF), 6-3 7-6 (7-2); Logan Burns (HUGH) defeated Zach Singer (WELL), 6-0 6-0.

Third Round Results:

Evan Cecchini (LEW) defeated Jared Matlack (MTV), 6-1 6-0; Jackson Stemler (JS) defeated Austin Imhoof (SEL), 6-4 6-3; Andrew Stapp (MTV) defeated Ethan Harris (SEL), 6-0 6-2; Logan Burns (HUGH) defeated Jamir Wilt (MIL), 6-2 6-0.

Semifinal matches:

Evan Cecchini (LEW) vs. Jackson Stemler (JS); Andrew Stapp (MTV) vs. Logan Burns (HUGH).