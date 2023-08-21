Williamsport, Pa. — Latin America and defending International Champion Caribbean squared off Monday for a chance to advance within one win of the International Championship.

In a thrilling game, Caribbean came back from a one-run deficit in the top of the 6th inning en route to a 2-1 victory.

Latin America starting pitcher Adrian Soto lasted only three batters in the top of the first inning leaving Arturo Sanchez to face a bases-loaded no-out threat. Sanchez battled through the situation, notching three straight outs and escaping another bases-loaded jam in the top of the second, keeping his team in prime position to have a shot at victory.

"That was not the plan, for him to pitch, but he wanted another chance to prove himself and he did that, giving them a chance to win," Latin America Manager Jannio Gutierrez said of his pitcher's performance. "He's a great player, he's a special kid and I just trust him."

Sanchez threw 85 pitches of shutout baseball, recording six strikeouts and escaping two bases loaded jams. Sanchez also scored the team's lone run as he went 2-2 from the plate.

The fiesty and fiery Caribbean team kept the Latin American bats at by, with contributions from Juan Cleto Ferreras starting the game and holding Latin America to one run. Sean Serverie and Jay Dlynn-Wiel completed the game for the Caribbean, combining for four innings of two hit balls and eight strikeouts.

"We just keep focused until the last strike," Caribbean Manager Zaino Everett said. "You have to put 18 outs on the board to win a game."

Caribbean responded to the adversity in the top of the 6th inning. With a runner on first, down one, and down to one final strike in the game, Nasir El-Ossais connected on a pitch he launched into the center field tree line — sending the Caribbean fans in Volunteer Stadium into pure pandemonium as the two-run home run gave Caribbean the lead that would stand as the deciding factor in the win.

In the bottom of the sixth, facing one last Latin America threat with runners on first and second, Jay-Dlynn Wiel was able to labor through and keep emotions at bay to secure the final out and help his team advance.

"They do tell me a lot to stay focused and keep calm," said Jay-Dlynn Wiel. Wiel, who is a returning member of last year's World Series runner-up team, showcased his intensity, fire and passion throughout the game. "It's good being here last year, because you have more experience so you can help your team." Wiel said.

The Caribbean team, now 2-0, advances to play the winner of Japan-Asia Pacific on Wednesday. Latin America will take on Mexico on Tuesday in a must-win matchup.

Caribbean 2, Latin America 1

Caribbean 000 002 — 2 5 0

Latin America 010 000 — 1 5 0

WP: J. Wiel LP: O. Basabe

Caribbean: N. El-Ossais 1-1 Home Run, 2 RBI; J. Wiel 1-2.

Latin America: Sanchez 2-2, run; L Rangel 1-1, RBI.

Records: Caribbean 2-0 Latin America 1-1

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.