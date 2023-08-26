Williamsport, Pa. — On the heels of a 9-1 drubbing by Asia-Pacific on Wednesday, Caribbean Head Coach Zaino Everett told Northcentral PA that Asia-Pacific is "not untouchable."

Fast forward to Saturday, Zaino Everett and his defending International Championship Caribbean team sure made Asia-Pacific look not untouchable as they captured their second straight International title with a 2-0 win to advance to the Little League World Series Championship game.

Everett had also guaranteed a win against Mexico to set up a rematch in the International Championship and noted the only way to beat Asia-Pacific was by stealing momentum and playing perfect baseball.

Coming into Saturday's contest, Asia-Pacific was outscoring opponents in this year's contest 24-1. Nine of their 24 runs came against this same Caribbean team just three days prior. Everett and the Caribbean coaching staff opted to give the start to lefthander Helmir Helmijr. On the biggest stage yet in front of the crowd at Lamade Stadium, Helmijr shined.

Helmijr dominated the powerful and proven Asia-Pacific lineup from the very first pitch. Asia-Pacific did not record a hit until the top of the fourth inning on a Wu Yun-Hsi single. Helmijr kept his Caribbean team in prime position to duel it out with the undefeated Asia-Pacific squad. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the tides turned and Caribbean followed the advice of their manager and were the first team in the contest to gain some momentum. Jay-Dlynn Wiel led off the inning with a single and was promptly moved into scoring position by a Nasir El-Ossais single. Aggressive baserunning by Wiel on a ball in the dirt provided the first threat of the day as Caribbean had runners on first and third.

Playing small ball and simply trying to secure a run, along with the lead and momentum, Joshua Acosta-Fernandez squared up and laid down a bunt that allowed Wiel to score on an error on the throw home. A scramble for the ball led to another throwing error by the Asia-Pacific team — its second on the play — and El-Ossais scored on the play. Caribbean took a 2-0 lead with just six outs to go to solidify their second consecutive championship appearance.

"I was nervous, but I came out and I threw strikes,, Helmijr said. "I just keep it calm and do my best."

After getting three consecutive outs in the fifth inning, Helmijr was sent out to try to secure the game in the sixth, beginning the inning with 78 pitches. Helmijr was worked to the end by Lin Wei-Hong before getting Hong to pop out and edning his day with 85 pitches.

The vocal and charismatic leader, Wiel came into the game in relief for Helmijr and secured the final two outs to cue the celebration of the colorfully teal-donned family section along the first base side of Lamade.

Speaking on the opportunity to play in this year's World Series, Asia-Pacific Manager Lee Chang-Ta said, "First of all, I think the opportunity to play the best of the world is something that the kids have treasured the opportunity. Not every day do you get to come to Williamsport to play the best teams."

Caribbean's Manager Everett agreed.

"I'm very proud of these guys," he said. "We have to just be here and go out and do the job and put the ball in play and we'll put runs on the board. When you score first they have to play from behind."

When asked about his "perfect baseball" requirement for a win, Everett donning a slick grin, looked towards the room of reporters and gave a simple "Yes."

Everett, who's never been shy to show his confidence in his team, added a final bit of fuel for the fire when speaking about the championship game tomorrow at 3:30 pm in Lamade Stadium.

"When we win it tomorrow, it's going to be so special," said Everett.

Asia-Pacific 0, Caribbean 2

Asia-Pacific 000 000 —0 1 2

Caribbean 000 200 — 2 2 1

WP: H. Helmijr LP: F. Chen-Jun

Asia-Pacific: Top hitters: W. Yun-Hsi 1-2.

Caribbean: J. Wiel 1-2, run; N. El-Ossais 1-2, run.

Records: Asia-Pacific 3-1, Caribbean 4-1.

