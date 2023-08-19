Williamsport, Pa. — Coming off a game in which they didn't reach base and were the victim of Asia-Pacific's perfect game, Canada responded aggressively and were able to secure their first win of the 2023 Little League World Series.

Jaxon Weir started his second consecutive game and this time went the distance with a complete game shutout and 13 strikeouts leading his team to a 3-0 victory over Europe-Africa.

"Just keep grinding, keep playing the ball we play" Weir said of his team's mindset entering the game.

Canada, which is familiar with win-or-go-home games, faced an 0-3 deficit in pool play in the national tournament en route to Williamsport and had to win five straight to earn their bid.

"It was a repeat of what we saw at the national tournament" said Canada Manager Cole Warken "I've seen them comfortable in a must-win situation."

All of Canada's runs came in a big fourth inning on the back of 3 hits and a walk. Europe-Africa played rugged defense yet again in a losing effort. Shortstop Denis Ondrousek made the highlight reel play of the game in the fourth on what looked like a surefire single line drive up the middle that he corralled in, laying out parallel to the ground and nearly doubling up the runner on second, which would've thwarted Canada's big inning.

"It's perfect here, but I wanted to play one more game in the tournament," said Europe Africa Manager Arnost Nesnal referenced in terms of being eliminated.

Jaxon Weir dominated at the plate, in addition to from the mound, with a 3-3 day from the plate as well. "I just went up there and my approach was get something up the middle, and get as much barrel as I can" he said.

Canada advances to take on Mexico Sunday at 1 p.m. in another must-win game.

Canada 3, Europe-Africa 0

Canada 000 300 -- 3 8 0

Europe-Africa 000 000 -- 0 0 0

WP: J. Weir LP: K. Silar

Canada: J. Weir 3-3. B. McQueen 1-3, run;T. Mandziuk 1-2, run, RBI.

Europe-Africa: F. Zahourek 1-2; D. Reznicek

Records: Canada 1-1; Europe-Africa 0-2.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.