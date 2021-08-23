Williamsport, Pa. —Many fans and players at the 2021 Little League World Series had a reaction when they heard a kid from California told the media he ate fastballs for breakfast.

Grant Hays lived up the billing as he devoured two pitched in California’s 9-0 win over Ohio. When asked if the breakfast was good, Hays simply looked at the camera with a big smile and said, “yes.”

“It feels great because I said it and I went out and did it now,” Hays said during a postgame press conference with media.

Hays’ shot was part of a string of four batters who opened the third inning by reaching base safely. Andrew Nuruki hit a single and Levi Cornett followed with a walk before Gibson Turner drove a run in with a double. Gibson finished with 2-4 with two runs and 3 RBI.

“I liked the second one better, because it went way further,” Hays said of his home runs. “It felt nice, because I’ve only ever had three and two were in the same game.”

The pregame theme for Torrance Little League as it looked to open the fourth day of the 2021 Little League World Series was patience at the plate.

It might have only been fitting that the opening hit of the game, curtesy of Dominic Golia, was a strike down the left field line.

It got the offense moving as Torrance scored the game’s initial run a batter later. Skylar Vincent drove him home for the game’s first run during the next at-bat when he drove a 3-2 offering to the left field wall.

“The kids are really picking it up,” Torrance manager Javier Chavez said. “The coaches have done a great job of keeping them dialed in. They are having a bit of fun now.”

Torrance flashed the defense early as Xavier Navarro fielded a ground ball and threw to Turner to initiate a double play. The defensive effort came on the heels of a leadoff double from Kaleb Harden, who was stranded when Navarro forced a fly ball to centerfield for the third out.

Elias Emerson reached on a walk as three consecutive batters reached safely for Torrance. The string would end there as Cooper Oden reared back to get a strikeout and flyout to centerfield to end the inning with Torrance in front 1-0.

In the third, Turner adjusted after a strikeout in the first to drive a deep ball to the centerfield wall to score Nuruki, who opened the inning with his third hit of the Series. It was a good start, but Hays deep shot to score three was the difference.

“It’s starting to all come together,” Chavez said. “The kids are starting to release what is in front of us.”

Hawaii survived its first major test of the Series as Nebraska hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings.

“This team has amazed me throughout this journey,” Hawaii manager Brandon Sardinha said. “They were disappointed as anyone would be, but we told them to keep their heads up. They came back and did what they usually do. I couldn’t be prouder of them. It was an awesome win for them to bounce back.”

Shocked might be the only way to describe the bottom of the sixth inning when, with one swing, Nepple changed the course of Sunday’s game.

It started with a mistake as an error put a runner on before a single gave Nebraska life. Nepple wasted little time capitalizing as he drove a pitch deep onto the hill in left field.

“That’s Nebraska pride as its finest right there,” Nebraska manager Dustin Rader said. “These guys compete like nobody I’ve ever been around before. I would expect nothing different from these guys. There’s a lot of fight in them.”

Nebraska got back into the game with Nepple’s big swing, but quickly fell behind as Honolulu used a seventh inning rally to separate for the win.

Chase Thompson, who came on as a pinch-hitter earlier in the game, drove a ball to left field to break the tie and give Honolulu a 4-3 lead. Keanu then kept his day going with an inside the park home run for a 7-3 advantage.

“That’s the beauty of our team, they can play almost anywhere,” Sardinha said. “Batting wise, they are all great hitters. We can use them when we need. Throughout this entire process through states and regionals those guys have been coming in and producing for us.”

The offense kept coming for Honolulu as Pele Payanal added to the bleeding in the seventh when he hit a short ball to right field that scored two runners.

Nebraska, desperate to stop the rally, turned to Owen Albott to get the final two outs, but the mistakes continued as a fielding error at second and a passed ball helped give Honolulu two more runs.

Disaster looked inevitable when Pato-Young was hit in the back of the head by a pitch. It loaded the bases for Keanu, who had already hit a home in the inning.

Kamau Passi denied Keanu of his chance for a grand slam when he took home on another passed ball from Nebraska. It set up the lone highlight of the inning for Nebraska as Ablott struck Keanu out.

Torrance Little League 9, Ohio 0

TLL 014 004—9 11 0

OH 000 000—0 1 1

Xavier Navarro and Andrew Nuruki. Cooper Oden, Maddox Jones (4), and Noah Davidson. Xavier Navarro, Isaac Mora (4), Brandon Perez (6), and Andrew Nuruki.

Top Torrance Little League hitters: Gibson Turner 2-4, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Dominic Golia 2-2, 2B, run; Levi Cornett 2B; Grant Hays 2-2, 2 HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI. Top Ohio hitters: Kaleb Harden 1-3, 2B.

Honolulu 11, Nebraska 3

HI 300 000 8—11 13 1

NE 000 003 0—3 5 2

Kaikea Patoc-Young, Micah Bennett (6), and Chasen Uyetake. Kowan Rader, Benjamin Wibbels (6), Jude McCoy (7), Owan Ablott (7).

WP: Bennett. LP: Wibbles.

Top Honolulu hitters: Ryan Keanu 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kekoa Payanal 3-4, 3B, 2B, 2 runs. Top Nebraska hitters: Hunter Nepple 2-3, HR, run, 3 RBI.