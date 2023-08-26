Williamsport, Pa. — For a third consecutive game, Brody Brooks opened the offensive side of the first inning with a hit for El Segundo.

Unlike the previous two lead-off at bats, Brooks left little doubt as to how long he would be on base. The ball cleared the left field fence for a quick lead. It would be one El Segundo would hold as it defeated Needville 6-1 to claim the U.S. Championship at the Little League World Series.

El Segundo will play Caribbean tomorrow at 3 p.m. for the Little League World Series Championship. Caribbean defeated Asia-Pacific 2-0 earlier Saturday in the International Championship game.

“We’re battle tested,” El Segundo manager Danny Boehle said. “We are a very hard team to play against on both sides of the ball.”

El Segundo has triumphed in four must-win games in five days, being put on the brink of elimination after losing 3-1 to Southwest on Monday.

Saturday, El Segundo connected with eight hits, including home runs from Lappe and Brooks.

“When I get on base I’m going to score,” Brooks said.

Boehle stressed to the media that his team hit Needville in their first game. They hit the ball right at the defense and rarely were positions challenged to move more than a couple feet to make plays, he explained.

That changed with Brooks’ opening shot in the first inning Saturday. In this instance, there was no cause to move as the ball cleared the left field fence.

“First time we played Texas, I thought we played well,” Beohle said. “We hit the ball right at them. This game was a little different. We hit the ball well. We didn’t make very many mistakes.”

El Segundo committed one error in the game. In their first meeting, the California team committed three fielding errors. Saturday, the lone mistake was overcome when Lappe forced a fly ball out to left field to get through the first inning.

Brooks lifted the third pitch of his at bat over the fence. It was a no doubter. So much so, Brooks lifted his hands and pointed to the El Segundo fans along the home side dugout. He hadn’t even touched first yet.

“I’ve always loved being the lead-off because I can set the tone,” Brooks said. “When I do, it’s mostly about confidence. I had confidence going up there that Louis (Lappe) or Jaxson (Kalish) could get hits after me and pick me up.”

For a second straight game, El Segundo received help from the bottom of the order. Quinn Boehle recorded his second hit in as many days. Colby Lee walked twice and score both times.

“At the bottom of the order, the job is get to the big guys like Louis (Lappe) and Brody (Brooks),” Lee said. “I was able to do that well in this game. Some of my teammates have done that well in previous games. The bottom of the order’s job is to do that so we can get bonus runs.”

The bonus runs came as part of a three-run third inning highlighted by a double from Brooks and a two-RBI single from Lappe. Lee reached on a walk and scored when Lappe drove a ball to the left field wall.

In the fifth, after reaching on his second walk of the day, Lee had a much calmer experience on the bases. Brooks singled and Lappe hit a three-run home run to score both runners. It came on the heels of Southwest scoring a run in the top of the frame.

“That home run kind of silenced them,” Lappe said. “It was just like the killer. After that, it was ours for the taking.”

DJ Jablonski was responsible for Needville's only offense, leading off with a double off Lappe in the fifth inning and later scoring on a passed ball. Boehle eventually called for a mound visit and stuck with his starter. Boehle was rewarded as Lappe recorded two strikeouts and a fly out to left to strand a runner and keep El Segundo in front by two runs.

Lappe ensured it was going to be El Segundo’s day as he opened the sixth with his tenth strikeout. He was then pulled for Brooks due to pitch count.

Brooks struck a batter out and forced a fly ball to centerfield to give El Segundo the U.S. Championship.

Boehle celebrated the accomplishment, but quickly shrugged away the satisfaction as he refocused his eyes on the main goal.

“This was our mission three years ago,” Boehle said. “I saw the talent. I saw what was coming up. It’s great we’re the U.S. Champs, but our goal is to win the Series.”

For a small town located in the heart of Southern California, the world will be watching Sunday against Caribbean. They now represent something bigger than a city in California. Now, they represent the United States.

“El Segundo is just a wonderful little town and they have never seen something like this,” Boehle said. “We’re such a big sports town. It is a dream come true for us, for our families, and for the whole town of El Segundo. After today it’s for the United States of America. That’s pretty cool.”

Curacao will be playing in its second consecutive championship game after defeating Taiwan 2-0 earlier Saturday. The victory came just three days after Taiwan had defeated the Caribbean club 9-1, part of a 25-1 scoring margin in three games before coming up short in the international title game.

El Segundo Little League 6, Needville Little League 1

NVLL 000 010—1 2 1

ESLL 102 03X—6 8 1

DJ Jablonski, Easton Ondruch (5), and East Benge. Louis Lappe, Brody Brooks, and Lucas Keldorf.

WP: Lappe. LP: Jablonski. SV: Brooks.

Top Needville hitters: DJ Jablonski 2-2, 2B, run. Top El Segundo hitters: Brody Brooks 3-3, HR, 2B, 3 runs, RBI; Louis Lappe 2-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Colby Lee 2 runs.

Records: Needville 4-1. El Segundo 4-1.

Next: El Segundo vs. Caribbean at Lamade Stadium, Sunday, 10 a.m.

