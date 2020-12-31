Bloomsburg, Pa. - Junior Alex Carida and redshirt sophomore Josh Mason of the Bloomsburg University wrestling team have both been ranked in a pair of preseason national polls as announced by TheOpen Mat and by FloWrestling this week.

Carida, who competes at 157 pounds, is ranked 25th in the FloWrestling rankings and 26th in TheOpenMat poll while Mason, a 133-pounder, is 25th in FloWrestling and 28th in TheOpenMat.

Carida qualified for last year's national championships after winning the true sixth-place match, and the final qualifying spot, at the program's first-ever Mid-American Conference (MAC) tournament last March. However, due to the COVID pandemic, Carida did not have an opportunity to compete at the national tournament and finished the year with a 17-12 overall record.

The junior was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Scholar All-American and an MAC Scholar-Athlete following the 2019-20 campaign and has won 25 matches over the course of his first two seasons with the Huskies.

Mason, meanwhile, enjoyed a tremendous first season with the Huskies as he went 19-10 overall and finished sixth at the MAC Championships.

The redshirt sophomore led Bloomsburg in total bonus-point victories (13) and wins by fall (10) during the campaign. His 10 falls placed him in the top ten in all of Division I in that category.