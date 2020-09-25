Bloomsburg, Pa. - For the fifth consecutive year, the Bloomsburg University women's soccer team earned a Team Academic Award from United Soccer Coaches as the organization announced the 2019-20 recipients. It marks the seventh time overall that the program has garnered the honor.

The Huskies were one of 562 women's programs across all divisions in the country to be honored with a United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for 2019-20. College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year.

Bloomsburg finished the 2019-20 academic year with a 3.55 team grade point average under head coach Matt Haney .

The Huskies won their second consecutive Atlantic Regional title and finished the 2019 season with an 18-3-1 and a second straight trip to the Elite Eight. Bloomsburg's 18 wins tied the program record for most victories in a season, originally established in 1996 when the Huskies went 18-3-1 under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Laudermilch. Meanwhile, the Huskies' 35 wins over the last two seasons set a new program record.