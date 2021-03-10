Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg coach John Wittman knows his team well.

They’ve spent an entire season together. After Tuesday’s District 4 Class AAA semifinal, the Panthers will get one more as they knocked off No. 4 Warrior Run 62-44.

Wittman knew just how to push the right buttons as he challenged Kelsey Widom and Paige Temple at halftime. They responded.

Widom scored 14 points in the third quarter as Bloomsburg pulled away from the semifinal win. She was outstanding at beating defenders in the paint with a quick move to create space.

“I love the fact they responded,” Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. “I talked to Kelsey and Paige (Temple) and challenged them. I think they both responded.”

Both certainly did as Widom led the offense in the third. Temple led the team in the rebound with five in the third. She also hit a bucket and directed the offense throughout the defining run.

Ellen Hull had the task of stopped Warrior Run’s best offensive player in Hoffman.

Not only did she contain Hoffman toward the end of the game, but she also added three 3-pointers and a two to finish with 11.

“Ellen Hull played a fantastic game defensively,” Wittman said. “She has all her career. Not just tonight. What was really impressive was to play that type of defense and still be able to hit shots when we need her. Very impressive.”

Madelin Evans finished with 13 points. Seven came in the first quarter as Bloomsburg identified the opening and fed the ball into Evans.

The action created chances at the line for Evans, who made five of six attempts from the line before hitting her first field goal. The Panther relied on the foul line at the beginning of the game as they scored the first nine points from the stripe.

“Free throws win games sometimes,” Evans said. “That’s so good. For her to make that many is amazing.”

Bloomsburg finished the day converting 15 of the 16 attempts from the line. Evans was good, but nobody was better than Kelsey Widom, who made all eight of her attempts en route to a team-high 18 points.

“We’ve struggle in the past with free throws,” Widom said. “It’s nice to hear we got them in the bag now. That helps for sure.”

Widom only had two points in the first half. She also missed her first attempt from the field in the third. She put it all behind her after that.

Widom was outstanding, but it was Bloomsburg’s entire team that adjusted and reacted to everything Warrior Run attempted to do.

They forced turnovers, rebounded, and converted free throws in the biggest moments Tuesday.

“Everybody picked everybody up at different times,” Wittman said. “People picked each other and I’m very happy to see them play that way. I’m very proud of them.”

Sydney Hoffman, who finished with game-high 19 points, embodied everything Herb has succeeded in instilling throughout the Defenders’ program.

Hoffman played hard, but so single moment captured her effort more than at the end of the third quarter. She was fouled hard as she attempted a layup.

Despite obvious pain in her shooting elbow, Hoffman made both free throws to close out the quarter.

“She wears her emotions on her sleeve,” Herb said. “She’s put in a million different positions throughout the game. Then we expect to bring the ball up the floor and score on top of it.”

Hoffman did plenty of scoring, but Bloomsburg was just too much in the end for Warrior Run.

The Panthers had the players to respond every time Warrior Run attempted to make an adjustment.