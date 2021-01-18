Bloomsburg, Pa. – Bloomsburg University Director of Athletics, Dr. Michael McFarland , has been selected as one of the two athletic administrators to serve on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Advisory Council for the next two years.

Mercyhurst University Director of Athletics, Brad Davis, was chosen as the other member.

McFarland is in his tenth year leading the Huskies' athletic department. The Chair of the Department of Athletics Faculty, McFarland, was promoted to Associate Professor and granted tenure in the fall of 2016. He previously served as the Chair of the PSAC Athletic Administrators from 2017-19.

The PSAC Advisory Council consists of twelve members, including two representatives appointed by and from each constituent group recognized by the Board of Directors. Also among the members of the Advisory Council are two coaches, one sports information director, and one certified athletic trainer.

McFarland is the primary overseer to the Bloomsburg University athletic department which continues to raise the bar on success.