The Big Ten presidents voted to cancel this year's fall season today. According to USA Today, three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Detroit Free Press.

A formal announcement outlining the details of the decision is expected on Tuesday.

Just last week, the Big Ten announced their schedules for college football games which were slated to start on Sept. 5. Players have been practicing in anticipation of the upcoming season, although contact and wearing pads was not permitted.

Big Ten's most recent decision is an example of the difficulty facing schools and sports as they try to adapt to COVID-19.