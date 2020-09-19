Nittany Lions open 2020 schedule at Indiana on Oct. 24

University Park, Pa. – The Big Ten announced a nine-game conference only football schedule Saturday morning. Penn State opens the 2020 football season on the road at Indiana Oct. 24 before meeting Ohio State in Beaver Stadium on Halloween.

The Big Ten schedule has eight scheduled games with the ninth game to be played Dec. 19, featuring an East vs. West matchup as part of Big Ten Champions week. On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced stringent medical protocols to resume football competition.

2020 Penn State Football Schedule

Oct. 24 at Indiana

Oct. 31 Ohio State

Nov. 7 Maryland

Nov. 14 at Nebraska

Nov. 21 Iowa

Nov. 28 at Michigan

Dec. 5 at Rutgers

Dec. 12 Michigan State

Dec. 19 Big Ten Champions Week – East vs. West

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Under current state guidance, public tickets will not be sold for 2020 Penn State football games. Fans are encouraged to cheer the Nittany Lions on from afar through virtual initiatives to be announced in the coming weeks. Tailgating is not permitted on game days in any University parking lots.

The Nittany Lions return 17 total starters from last season (10 on offense, 4 on defense, 3 on special teams) and 40 letterwinners (16 on offense, 21 on defense, 3 on special teams). Of the returnees, eight earned All-Big Ten recognition in 2019.

Capped by a 53-39 win over No. 17 Memphis in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 28, 2019, the Nittany Lions posted their third 11-win season in four years with an 11-2 record. It marked Penn State’s 18th 11-win season overall and eighth since joining the Big Ten. Penn State’s last stretch with 11 wins in three-of-four years was 1968-71.

Penn State finished in the Top 10 of the Associated Press (AP) poll and the Amway Coaches polls for its third Top 10 finish in both polls in the last four seasons. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 in the final AP and Amway Coaches polls. Additionally, Penn State was No. 10 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. The Nittany Lions have ended the season in the AP Top 25 in four-consecutive seasons for the first time since a seven-year stint from 1993-99. Penn State is one-of-four teams (Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma) to rank in the Top 12 of the CFP final rankings in each of the last four seasons (2016-19).