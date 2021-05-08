Wellsboro, Pa. - Circle W Sports has partnered with the PSFCA/Big 33 to redesign their website ahead of the 64th annual Big 33 Football Classic this Memorial Day weekend.

The Big 33 Football Classic has been described as the "Super Bowl of High School Football," and has been played since 1957. Money raised from the game helps support the Big 33 Buddy Program, which connects kids with special needs with all-star athletes in football, cheerleading, and beyond.

Circle W Sports, LLC is the complete high school athletic program, providing teams, athletic departments, and athletic organizations the tools they need to promote their programs and student-athletes. In addition to redesigning their website, Circle W Sports will also integrate all past rosters, coaches game statistics, and records into the website from past and future games.

Circle W Sports also manages the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) website, the Big 33's parent organization, and is the official statistical provider for the game.

The mission of the PSFCA-Big 33 is to help maintain the highest possible standards and improve the conditions of Pennsylvania football and the football coaching profession.

"We are very excited to partner with Circle W Sports, and we're excited to see where they can take the new site," PSFCA Executive Director Garry Cathell said. "I'm very confident and comfortable in working with Ed and very excited to see what the new look is going to be. We cannot wait for this year's game coming off all the trials/tribulations from last year."

Circle W Sports unofficially started in 2006 when owner Ed Weaver launched WellsboroFootball.com, the flagship website promoting the Wellsboro Hornet Football team. The organization provides the latest up-to-date scores, statistics, and coverage in this region. Since 2006, WellsboroFootball.com has recorded over three-quarters of a million page views. Circle W Sports also runs and manages websites for PIAA District IV, the Northern Tier League, the Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame, Vaportrail 24/7, the PIAA District 4 Football Coaches Association, and provides statistical data to Pennsylvania Football News.

"We are so excited to be working with the Big 33 in this new capacity," Circle W Sports owner/founder Ed Weaver said. "Since becoming the game's official statistical provider back in 2019 and revamping the PSFCA website, it has been our goal to work on the Big 33's website. We have already cataloged a ton of historical data that will be integrated into the new website. Not only will we have Big 33 game info, but we'll have the PSFCA East/West All-Star game information as well. We can't wait until our redesign is ready to launch."