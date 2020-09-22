Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Milton, Pa.—It delivered the exact way any fan would want a matchup of unbeatens to as Warrior Run traveled to Milton for an afternoon showdown Tuesday.

The Defenders entered a perfect 3-0 and Milton was a surprising 4-0 as first-year keeper Tyler Flederbach has been outstanding. He continued to play well, stopping 11 shots on goal, but it was not enough as Alex Hazzoum assisted on a goal and scored another late one to give Warrior Run a 3-1 victory.

Warrior Run will face Central Columbia Thursday at home as it attempts to remain unbeaten. Milton will hit the road for a match against Loyalsock Thursday.

Hazzoum was a big difference maker as he helped get the Defenders on the board in the first half with an assist. He continued to pressure with quick moves and shots in the box.

For Hazzoum the matchup was a little extra special as he quickly brought up last year’s matches as motivation.

“Last year we actually lost and then tied them in double overtime,” Hazzoum said. “It was a kind of like a grudge match. We wanted to come out here and show what we have. As a team we really wanted it. It was really sweet to get that and still be undefeated. And we took away their undefeated record. That was really cool.”

Warrior Run pressured Milton throughout long stretches of the game. The Defenders finished with a 24-7 advantage in shots with 14 going directly on the net.

Hazzoum helped pace the offense, but multiple players helped put pressure on Milton defenders and its keeper. Alex Brown sent a low shot on goal just to the side of the net in the opening ten minutes. Hazzoum hit the crossbar on a hard shot moments later.

“We had so many opportunities to score,” Hazzoum said. “It was nice to cap it off and end the game before it was really over. It was nice to do.”

Hazzoum and company worked throughout the first and second half to break Milton’s defense. The pressure finally gave way to the late goals, which Hazzoum was all too happy to produce for himself and the team to keep their perfect record intact.

Milton scored in the closing minutes of the opening half when a PK was called after a penalty inside the box. Brodey Scroggin took the attempt and beat Duncan Bender with a low shot to his left.

“It was pretty demoralizing to see them get the PK,” Hazzoum said. “I personally didn’t think it was a PK. It was just a setback for us. We just needed to talk about it and figure out our game plan going into the second half. We just needed to step it up another notch.”

Warrior Run had a difficult time getting past Flederbach, who stopped 11 shots on goal. With 9:15 left to play he made a diving stop on a ball sent to the middle of the goal.

“He’s super upset, but the second goal was bad bounce,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “If he doesn’t make three or four phenomenal saves, we lose this game 5-1 or 6-1.”

Flederbach was outstanding in the game, but the Defenders proved to have a little more on the day as Luke Maddox got the opening goal and Brendan Geiger gave them the lead for good.

“We are more of a possession and passing type of team,” Warrior Run coach Andy Beiber said. “You guys saw a nice-looking game I saw some ugliness out there. That’s what a coach’s job is right.”

Beiber joked about the game, but there is little doubt Warrior Run will back to work Wednesday as it prepares for the game against Central Columbia.

Warrior Run 3, Milton 1

WR 1 2—3

MIL 1 0—1

Goals: Warrior Run—Luke Maddox (Alex Hazzoum assist) 14:01; Milton—Brodey Scoggins (penalty kick) 37:50; Warrior Run—Brendan Geiger (unassisted) 76:09; Warrior Run—Alex Hazzoum (unassisted) 37:47.

Shots: Warrior Run—24, Milton—7. Shots on goal: Warrior Run—14, Milton—2. Corners: Warrior Run—8, Milton—1. Saves: Warrior Run—1 (Duncan Bender), Milton—11 (Tyler Flederbach). Fouls: Warrior Run—14, Milton—6. Cards: Warrior Run—none, Milton—none.

Records: Warrior 4-0. Run Milton 4-1.

Next: Central Columbia at Warrior Run, Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Milton at Loyalsock, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.