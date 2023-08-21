Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific continued its dominance on the international side of the bracket Monday with a 10-0 four inning, no-hitter victory over Japan.

The win comes one game after producing a perfect game in their opener and sends Asia-Pacific to a Wednesday matchup with the Caribbean with a spot in the International Championship on the line.

Asia-Pacific struck early in the bottom of the first when Hsu Shao-Chieh zeroed in at the end of a very patient at bat, and connected for a double to the left center gap that would plate two runs and give Asia-Pacific a lead they would never relegate.

"As a captain, I saw the opportunity, and as a captain I wanted to contribute, said Shao-Chieh. "I was waiting and waiting for the fastball coming and I delivered and put it out there. It was exactly what I expected."

It was the first game Shao-Chieh's parents were able to attend of the Series and he noted they were his motivations coming into today's game.

Asia-Pacific pitcher Fan Chen-Jun started his second consecutive game going 3 innings with six strikeouts. Coming on in relief again was Chiu Tse-Wei closing the game and securing the no hitter with two strikeouts.

Japan could never get the bats going and in the third inning, they seemed to lose control and confidence from the mound, issuing five walks, and two batters reaching base after getting hit. The inning ended with Japan surrendering 6 runs, along with two additional runs just an inning later.

Through two games now, Asia-Pacific has played 10 innings, allowing zero runs, hits, and only walking one batter, and one batter hit by a pitch. They have also outscored opponents 16-0

Asia-Pacific advances to take on Caribbean for a chance to lock in a spot in the International Championship while Japan will take on Panama tomorrow at 5 p.m., hoping to survive.

Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0

Japan 000 0xx —0 0 1

Asia-Pacific 206 2xx —10 4 0

WP: Chen-Jun LP: A. Masuda

Asia-Pacific: Top hitters: Shao-Chieh 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; C. Kai-Sheng 1-1, 2 RBI;

Records: Asia-Pacific 2-0, Japan 2-1.

