South Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific advanced to the International Championship with another dominating win over Caribbean by a score of 9-1. It was the first time in three games that Asia-Pacific has not just given up a run, but given up a hit.

The stands flooded with people eager to see the showdown between the two undefeated international teams vying to lock in their International Championship slot.

Asia-Pacific struck first, taking advantage of a free baserunner by way of a hit by pitch on the leadoff batter. After a passed ball allowed Wu Yun-Hsi to move into scoring position at second, Fan Chen-Jun's single lit up the scoreboard for Asia-Pacific.

As the defending International Champions, Caribbean had a swift answer in the bottom of the first bringing the Volunteer Stadium crowd to its feet. The fiery and charasmatic shortstop and pitcher Jay-Dlynn Wiel took Asia-Pacific's Cai Yuan-Hao deep to knot the game up at 1-1 and giving Asia-Pacific the first hit allowed in this world series. '

"The very first thing is trying to forget that home run right away, and trying to think of the next pitch one at a time" said Yuan-Hao about rebounding from allowing the game tying home run.

For the next two innings the two powerhouses held each other scoreless until a two-run fourth inning gave Asia-Pacific a lead they would not relegate. In the fourth and fifth innings, the Caribbean pitchers weren't able to find their groove, issuing eight walks and allowing Asia-Pacific to close out the top of the fifth inning with six runs and a 9-1 lead that would stand final.

"They are a great team today, we threw too many balls. You have to minimize those mistakes, the mistakes were the balls." Caribbean Manager Zaino Everett said. "They were great, you have to keep the score close and grab the momentum against them, they are very consistent, every pitcher."

The Caribbean team will now wait to face the winner of Japan and Mexico for a chance for a rematch on Saturday in the International Championship and for a chance at back-to-back World Series Championship appearances.

Asia-Pacific's continued dominance in this tournament now gives them two full days of rest and a complete and full pitching staff on hand for Saturday's game.

"We do still have a lot to improve on, because of continous batting. We do some have some base runners left on. We have top remember these are kids though," said Asia-Pacific Manager Lee Cheng-Ta.

In 2009 Cheng-Ta led an Asia-Pacific team to the World Series Championship before losing in the bottom of the sixth to the World Champions from Chula Vista LL in California that year.

"I want to get there again, with a different result" Cheng-Ta said.

The International Championship will take place Saturday at 3:30 at Lamade Stadium where Cheng-Ta and his Asia-Pacific team will have their chance to return to the title game.

Asia-Pacific 9, Caribbean 1

Asia-Pacific 100 260 —9 4 0

Cartibbean 100 000 — 1 2 1

WP: C. Yuan-Hao LP: S. Serverie

Asia-Pacific: Top hitters: C. Kai-Sheng 1-2, 2 RBI; W. Yun-Hsi 1-1, RBI.

Carribean: J. Wiel 1-2, HR, RBI; Y. Lourens Martie 1-2.

Records: Asia-Pacific 2-0, Japan 2-1.

