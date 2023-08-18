Williamsport, Pa. — Asia-Pacific achieved perfection on Thursday as they completed the eighth perfect game in Little League World Series history in a 6-0 win over Canada.

Three different pitchers for Asia-Pacific combined for six innings of perfect baseball, with 14 of the 18 outs coming by way of strikeout.

Two costly errors in the first two innings of the game put Canada in an early deficit as Asia-Pacific took advantage of the Canada mistakes with aggressive and smart base running.

"Before coming in the game we take any Canada team seriously, and we never look down on them," Asia-Pacific Manager Lee Cheng-Ta said. "We know they are a very respectable team. It just happened we had a pitcher able to control the game."

Asia-Pacific looked poised to blow the game open early on after a two-run home run by Asia-Pacific increased the lead to 6-0, but Canada labored themselves out of jam after jam and ended the game with three shutout innings.

"It was really nice to see near the end of the game to get them to put up three zero's and hopefully carry some momentum into the next game," Canada Manager Cole Warken said.

Starting pitcher Fan Chen-Jun was able to keep the Canadian team anxious at the plate, coercing them to swing the bat often as he pitched 3.2 innings on only 35 pitches, with nine strikeouts himself. Chiu Tse-Wei and Cai Yuan-Hao finished off the run at perfection, only needing 31 pitches between the two of them to close out the game.

Asia-Pacific advances to take on the winner of Mexico/Japan on Monday at 5 p.m. while Canada will battle Europe-Africa on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Asia-Pacific 6, Canada 0

Asia-Pacific 213 000 --6 9 0

Canada 000 000 --0 0 2

WP: Chen-Jun LP: Weir

Asia-Pacific: Fan Chen-Jun 1-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Wu Chen-Yang 1-2, 2 RBI; Lin Wei-Hong 2-2, run.

Records: Asia-Pacific 1-0, Canada 0-1.

