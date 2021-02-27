Berwick, Pa. – It was a Friday night worth celebrating as the Berwick girls basketball team crowned a new 1,000-point scorer to go with a newly acquired Wyoming Valley Conference Championship.

It was the first time since 1998 the Bulldogs walked off the court as the top team in the conference. It all happened the same season they added two players to the 1,000-point banners. The final one coming in Friday’s contest against Hazleton.

The celebration started right after the final seconds ticked off the clock as Berwick claimed the Wyoming Valley Conference’s first Division title with a 57-53 win over Hazleton.

It marked the second time in just four days the Bulldogs topped Hazleton. It was also their third consecutive win of the week and ninth overall.

“This season has really been crazy,” Renny Murphy said. “We had off because of COVID. We came back and won our eighth or ninth game in a row. It’s crazy. I’m just glad I have a good team behind me.”

Murphy admitted after the game to not knowing exactly how many points she needed to reach 1,000. She might not have known exactly how many points she needed for the milestone, but she knew it wasn’t a lot. She pressed at the beginning of the night as Hazleton focused its defense on her.

They prevented the accomplishment from happening in the first quarter but couldn’t stop her all night. The larger-than-normal crowd started to buzz as the anticipation grew for Murphy.

When the milestone was finally reached, the game was stopped. Murphy was celebrated for a brief time before the game continued. Then it was time to finish off the night with a championship.

“My family is here, and my team is behind me,” Murphy said of the moment. “It’s great.”

Murphy seemed to settle into the game after the milestone moment was reached. She made three of her next six attempts from the floor and all four from the line. Murphy finished with 14 points on the night.

Berwick’s other 1,000-point scorer was in her usual form. Katie Starr led all scorers with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

“She’s had a double-double in every game,” Berwick coach Bill Philips said. “She got into foul trouble and told me she would be right there to help. She’s a great teammate.”

Starr acted as an assistant coach and motivated teammates after her fifth foul was picked up. She helped direct players from the bench. She also got teammates water on breaks and helped every way she could.

“She’s very selfless,” Phillips said. “It’s a credit to her parents really. They raised her. You just can’t ask more from a player.”

Berwick celebrated by cutting down the nets as students and family cheered them on from the bleachers. It was a special moment for the Bulldogs, especially during a season when so much was in doubt.

Murphy picked up her second foul with two minutes left in the first quarter and was pulled. She headed to the bench, clearly frustrated with how the night started.

Teammates greeted her and gave her water to show support. After the short break, Murphy returned to open the second quarter. She causally pulled up from the foul line on a quick break to the offensive end. The ball tapped the back of the glass and rolled into the net.

“She’s just a beast in the weight room and a great all-around teammate,” Phillips said.

Berwick sounded a buzzer and announced the accomplishment as teammates brought out a banner and balloons. It was a positive moment in a time when there are just too few.

Berwick celebrated its seniors, the two new additions to the 1,000-point club, and the first league title in 23 seasons. A rather bright light in these dark times.

Berwick 57, Hazleton 53

Hazleton (53)

Lacie Kringe 2 0-1 4; Julia Mrochko 2 4-5 8; Brooke Boretski 3 4-4 10; Jaya Franek 2 1-2 5; Carley Krizandky 2 1-2 5; Olivia Wolk 6 6-8 21. Totals 17 16-22 53.

Berwick (57)

Sarina Definnis 2 0-1 5; Renny Murphy 4 5-6 14; Rachel Whitenight 3 0-3 7; Lybbi Switzer 7 5-8 19; Emily Ouimet 0 1-2 1; Gabby Starr 2 3-5 7. Totals 20 14-25 57.

HAZ 7 15 10 21—53

BER 7 13 23 14—57

3—Point Goals: Hazleton—3 (Krizansky 3). Berwick—3 (DeFinnis, Murphy, Whitenight).

Records: Hazleton 11-7. Berwick 11-2.

Next: Hazelton at Dallas, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.