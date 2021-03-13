Williamsport, Pa.— It was almost exactly one minute left in the first quarter when Emily Garvin pulled up for a three.

She connected. On No. 1 Northumberland Christian’s next possession, Garvin pulled up again. She connected.

It was what has become a typical night for the Warriors leading scorer as she tallied 27 points Friday against No. 3 Our Lady of Lourdes Regional.

It all added up to a program-defining win as the Warriors claimed District 4 gold with a 58-40 victory over the Raiders.

“We took some tremendous strides last year,” Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. “The level of play continues to improve. We finished the season playing at a very high level. This is the seventh game in a row we’ve played at a very high level.”

The Warriors only received points from five different players throughout the night, but it was the concentrated scoring of Garvin that made the difference.

She buried two threes in the opening quarter, came back to make two shots from the floor and grab two rebounds in the second, and made all but two attempts from the line in the fourth.

“In the first quarter we hit a lot of shots right away and that was really nice,” Garvin said. “It pumped us up for the game. After that we had to work hard to get it around their tall people up top. It was fun.”

Emma Shimko was the lone Raider to reach double figures on the night. The offense only made five attempts from the field in the opening half as Northumberland Christian led by 22 at halftime.

“They are legit,” Lourdes coach Michael Klembara said. “They played a tough schedule and lost just three games through the course of the year. We knew we were going to be in for a fight for sure.”

It was definitely a fight as Lourdes attempted to overcome Northumberland Christian’s offense. Turnovers proved devastating for the Raiders.

They committed 13 in the first two quarters then added 10 more over the course of the second half.

“Our turnover situation in the first half and even the second half was our big downfall,” Klembara said. “Northumberland Christian is well coached. They understand the game. We wish them the best of luck.”

No. 1 Northumberland Christian 58, No. 3 Lourdes Regional 40

LR (40)

Macie Reed 2 0-2 4; Victoria Lindermuth 2 0-0 4; Abby Yancoskie 0 0-0 0; Paityn Moyer 0 0-0 0; Katie Sandri 2 0-0 6; Chole Rishel 0 0-0 0; Petyon Kehler 3 0-1 6; Emma Shimko 5 2-2 12; Jocelyn Olvany 0 0-0 0; Meryl Czeponis 0 2-3 2; Gabriella Coleman 0 0-0 0; Leah Cosmer 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 6-10 40.

NC (58)

Rebekah Hayner 3 0-0 8; Kendria Schoepper 0 0-0 0; Emma Treas 0 0-2 0; Jenika Krum 0 0-0 0; Eden Treas 0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 4 0-1 8; Allison Miller 0 0-0 0; Kara Wilhelm 0 0-0 0; Emily Garvin 9 7-15 27; Emily McCahn 0 0-0 0; Anna Ulmer 4 4-4 4; Emma Ulmer 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 2-4 58.

LR 6 6 14 14—40

NC 23 11 14 10—58

3—Point Goals: Lourdes Regional—2 (Sandri 2). Northumberland Christian—6 (Garvin 2, Ulmer 2, Hayner 2).

