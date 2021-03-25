2021-03-22 Mount Carmel Girls Basketball

Mount Carmel Girls Basketball stand together moments after reaching the PIAA Class AA Championship. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

The Mount Carmel Girls Basketball program became the best Class AA program in the State Thursday. 

The Red Tornadoes defeated District 7 champion Neshannock 54-43 to claim the Championship. 

