Mechanicsburg, Pa.—Lewisburg’s Kimberly Shannon set herself for the possibility of a legendary swimming career with two top finishes at Friday’s PIAA Class AA Swimming Championships.

Shannon opened her day with a gold medal finish in the 200 IM. She finished with a time of 2:03.25 to win the event.

With that win she became the first freshman swimmer at Lewisburg to win a gold. In the 500 free, she became the first freshman to win two.

“It’s exciting,” Shannon said. “I’m glad I got to have the experience of being down here with my team. I was very proud to see that our relay team made it. It was really excited to swim with them.”