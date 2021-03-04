Area competitors punch tickets to states at Williamsport Wednesday night

Williamsport, Pa. – The Danville 200 medley relay team surprised a few swimmers at the opening of the District 4 Swimming Championships at Williamsport.

They won the event with a time of 1:45.31, topping the No. 1 seeded Bloomsburg Panthers.

It was an upset to open the meet, but everything seemed to go as scheduled as Central Columbia as it cleared the field with a 338. Danville finished second with a total of 245 and Bloomsburg was third with 222.

“We wanted it and pushed ourselves and we got rewarded for it,” Kaleb Hause said. “It really helps to have a team that wants to push themselves. We have that this year.”

Each swimmer in the relay posted a personal best time in their leg. It was that good for Danville as it cruised to a top finish. Bloomsburg posted a 1:49.93.

“It helps,” Kaleb Hause said. “We all came into this meet ready to go. It definitely showed in that relay.”

Both Hause brothers Kaleb and Ryan competed the 200 IM and took the top two spots. Kaleb posted a 1:56.69 for the top sport in the event. Ryan was just behind him with a 2:00.98. Bloomsburg’s Colten Bennett finished third with a 2:05.42.

“All day I was thankful we had the day to swim,” Ryan Hause said. “That 200 IM, I was really impressed with myself. That’s what I’ve been training for. It’s a lot of fun to practice with Kaleb. Obviously, I want to beat him, but I’m happy how he did.”

Ryan Hause will be able to lean on his brother as both prepare for States at Cumberland Valley.

“I’m going to be as careful as I can be,” Ryan Hause said. “I don’t want to lose it like we did last year.”

Bryant LaCroix set a personal best time in the 100 fly, topping a school record he broke earlier in the season.

“I took a little too many breathes on the last lap,” LaCroix said. “I was hoping to look up and 50. I’m happy. It’s another best time and school record. This is what I’ve been looking forward to all year. I’m just happy I get to swim it again at States.”

He was a little disappointed with his time. He wanted under 50 seconds, but a 51.36 sent him off to states with another top finish and time. Central Columbia’s Nick Kisbaugh finished second with a 52.54 and Lewisburg’s Mitchell Malusis placed third with a 54.52.

“I think I could go faster, but overall, I’m happy with the time,” LaCroix said. “It wasn’t a bad swim. I just have real high hopes. I dropped time. I know I can be even better. I’m going to just keep pushing these next two weeks. I know I will get there.”

LaCroix also won the 100 back with a final time of 50.43. LaCroix set himself up nicely for States.

"Honestly if there's a pool I'm swimming in it," LaCroix said. "I'm excited to be able to swim at states. Whatever pool it is, I'm just ready to swim."

Central Columbia’s Brady Madden said he was a little nervous before the swimming started.

It had been a long time since he hit the water for a big meet like Districts. The nerves hit a little bit, but once Madden found himself in the water it all came back.

“It was exciting to finally have a big meet after last year,” Madden said. “I was definitely nervous, but it feels good. As we were warming up more and more, I started to feel better.”

Madden paced the field in both the 50 free and the 100 free. He was outstanding in each event, jumping out to a lead and holding it for the remainder of the competition.

In the 50 free, he finished with a 22.54 to win the event. He claimed the top spot of the 100 free with a 49.16.

“Hopefully we can move on to states,” Madden said. “We thought we were going there last year, but it didn’t happen.”

Mifflinburg's Sean Witmer posted a season best time in the 100 breast to win the event. He finished with a 1:01.37 for the top spot.

"I can't complain. It was a good swim," Witmer said moments after stepping off the podium. "I was feeling really calm. It surprised me, because usually I'm feeling jitters. I got in the water and it felt really good. My instincts took over."

Witmer valued the moment more than most in his career after the sudden stoppage during last year's state meet. Each swimmer knew how important it was to take a moment an enjoy the District meet.

"It's nice to get nice meets with atmosphere and competition to push yourself," Witmer said. "It felt pretty unreal."

Central Columbia’s Andrew Sponenberg competed in the 200 medley relay to open the District 4 Championships.

He then competed in the 200 free after a brief break. He won the event with a time of 1:48.31.

“We just been working so hard this year, especially because of last year with states,” Sponenberg said. “It just feels good to be here and win.”

That wasn’t the only race Sponenberg would have a good showing in either. He competed in the always difficult 500 free and finished second with a 5:04.81.