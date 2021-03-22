Mahanoy, Pa.—It was banner night as Mount Carmel convincingly defeated Mahanoy Area 52-33 to advance into the PIAA Class AA Girls Basketball Championship.

Carline Fletcher and Mia Chapman scored ten each, Lauren Shedleski hit two big second half threes, and Dani Rae Renno scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter.

4-1 Mount Carmel 52, 11-1 Mahanoy Area 33

Mount Carmel (52)

Lauren Ayres 0 0-0 0; Mia Chapman 4 2-3 10; Jenna Pizzoli 0 0-0 0; Caroline Fletcher 4 2-2 10; Lauren Shedleski 3 0-0 8; Rachel Witkowski 2 0-0 4; Katie Witkowski 2 0-0 4; Maggie McCracken 0 0-0 0; Dani Rae Renno 3 3-6 9; Alyssa Reisinger 2 3-4 7; Molley McCracken 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-15 52.

Mahanoy Area (33)

Brandi Derr 0 0-1 0; Cealinn McGroarty 2 0-0 6; Allyson Babinsky 1 0-0 2; Isabella Kramer 1 0-0 2; Claudia Clark 4 0-0 10; Madison Quick 0 0-0 0; Haley Moss 2 0-0 5; Caitlee Kessock 0 0-0 0; Meghan Mcleary 2 0-0 5; Mckenna Cavenas 0 0-0 0; Madison Bowles 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 0-1 33.

MCA 13 13 14 12—52

MA 5 11 3 14—33

3—Point Goals: Mount Carmel—2 (Shedleski 2). Mahanoy Area—7 (McGroarty 2, Clark 2, Moss, Mcleary, Bowles).