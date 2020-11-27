Catawissa, Pa.—It has simply become a tradition for Southern Columbia as another season will end in Hershey for the area’s most dominate football program.

The Tigers, who will look to win their 11th State Championship Saturday, have outscored opponents 505 to 102 this season. They have rarely, if ever, been challenged, and that’s with the departure of 16 of their 22 starters from a year ago. That includes one of the program’s best runners and a Division 1 player.

“The players are excited about having a chance to win a State Title after losing so many outstanding players from last year’s team,” head coach Jim Roth said. “It’s a long week when you play on Saturday at this point in the season. It’s about mainly the game plan and feeling good and rested for game day.”

Southern Columbia will play District 10 Champion Wilmington Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Class AA Championship in Hershey.

Honestly, the opponent does not really matter for the Tigers. They have been outstanding all season and will likely cap another run with a State Championship.

Gavin Garcia will be the featured back. The Tigers running back has posted 1,697 yards in 12 games this year. That total is highlighted by 27 touchdowns.

During Southern Columbia’s last outing against Bishop McDevitt in the State Semifinals, Garcia rushed for a season-high 205 yards on just 12 carries. He also scored four times.

Wes Barns will carry the ball when Garcia needs a break. He’s rushed for 736 years and seven touchdowns.

Southern has used its rushing attack all season to grind teams into dust. Saturday, despite it being the State Championship, should be no different as the Tigers cap another season in Hershey with gold.