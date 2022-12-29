As the year comes to an end, the release of All-State high school football teams in Pennsylvania is a timely reminder of the fall 2022 football season.

Class 1A All-State Team

After the outstanding football seasons of both Canton and Muncy during the Fall of 2022, it should come as no surprise that both schools were well represented on the class 1A All-State team.

Offense

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 Senior - Running Back

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 Senior - Wide Receiver

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 Senior - Offensive Line

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 Senior - Athlete

Defense

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 Senior - Linebacker

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 Senior - Linebacker

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 Senior - Specialist

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 Senior - Athlete

Class 2A All-State Team

Mount Carmel and Hughesville re-emerged as powerful programs, while Southern Columbia overcame some devastating early season injuries and regrouped in time to capture yet another state title. All three schools are well represented on the All-State team.

Offense

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 Senior - Running Back

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 Senior - Offensive Line

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel — 6-1, 280 Senior - Offensive Line

Defense

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior - Defensive Line

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior - Defensive Line

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore - Linebacker

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior - Linebacker

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior - Linebacker

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior - Defensive Back

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior - Defensive Back

Class 3A All-State Team

It was a year of explosive offense in Pennsylvania's 3A football, and the Lancer and Ironmen teams were the best of the best. Star athlete after star athlete made headlines every week throughout the fall.

Offense

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 Junior - Quarterback

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 Senior - Quarterback

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 Senior - Running Back

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 Senior - Wide Receiver

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 Junior - Wide Receiver

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 Senior - Offensive Line

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 Senior - Offensive Line

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 Senior - Athlete

Defense

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 Senior - Linebacker

To check out all the selections statewide, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.