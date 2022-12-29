As the year comes to an end, the release of All-State high school football teams in Pennsylvania is a timely reminder of the fall 2022 football season.
Class 1A All-State Team
After the outstanding football seasons of both Canton and Muncy during the Fall of 2022, it should come as no surprise that both schools were well represented on the class 1A All-State team.
Offense
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 Senior - Running Back
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 Senior - Wide Receiver
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 Senior - Offensive Line
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 Senior - Athlete
Defense
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 Senior - Linebacker
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 Senior - Linebacker
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 Senior - Specialist
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 Senior - Athlete
Class 2A All-State Team
Mount Carmel and Hughesville re-emerged as powerful programs, while Southern Columbia overcame some devastating early season injuries and regrouped in time to capture yet another state title. All three schools are well represented on the All-State team.
Offense
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 Senior - Running Back
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 Senior - Offensive Line
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel — 6-1, 280 Senior - Offensive Line
Defense
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior - Defensive Line
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior - Defensive Line
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore - Linebacker
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior - Linebacker
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior - Linebacker
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior - Defensive Back
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior - Defensive Back
Class 3A All-State Team
It was a year of explosive offense in Pennsylvania's 3A football, and the Lancer and Ironmen teams were the best of the best. Star athlete after star athlete made headlines every week throughout the fall.
Offense
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 Junior - Quarterback
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 Senior - Quarterback
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 Senior - Running Back
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 Senior - Wide Receiver
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 Junior - Wide Receiver
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 Senior - Offensive Line
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 Senior - Offensive Line
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 Senior - Athlete
Defense
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 Senior - Linebacker
