Bloomsburg, Pa. – Bloomsburg opened Friday’s District 4 Class AAA quarterfinal contest against Troy with the first 14 points of the game.

The lead only grew from there as No. 1 Bloomsburg coasted to a comfortable 66-16 win over No. 8 Troy. The Panthers will face the winner of No. 5 Line Mountain and No. 4 Warrior Run Tuesday.

Despite the lack of competition in Friday’s game, the Panthers still worked to perfect the little things as they open their postseason run.

“We told them we have to go out and worry about us and do the thing we need to do,” Bloomsburg coach John Wittman said. “I really wanted us to work on our defense.”

The defense looked to be in top form as it limited Troy to just four points in the first half.

The Trojans made just one of their 10 attempts from the floor in the first half. The lone make came in the final minutes of the second quarter when Sydney Taylor pulled up for a long jumper.

Troy’s first points came with 4:03 left in the first quarter when Sarah Cumberlain hit two free throws. Bloomsburg led 14-2 at that point.

Bloomsburg pulled the starters at the beginning of the third when they led by more than 50 points. From that point on it was all the junior varsity girls and they continued to keep Troy down to close the win out for the Panthers.

“It’s awesome for everyone and they get an opportunity to play,” Wittman said. “I’m really proud of how they played. I thought they played good defense. Troy put pressure on us and I thought the girls in there were running the offense well.”

Eight different players scored for Bloomsburg in the win.

Kelsey Widom and Madeline Evans combined for 32 points in a little more than two quarters of work.

Evans also grabbed eight rebounds and finished with a block. One of her many highlights came in the second quarter when she moved by a defender for a quick basket in the paint.

Windom was just as good as she blocked a shot and added five rebounds to her totals.

No. 1 Bloomsburg 66, No. 8 Troy 16

Troy (16)

Anna Lewis 0 0-0 0; Natalie Williams 0 0-0 0; Katie Lackey 0 2-2 2; Chloe Swain 0 0-0 0; Hannah Zimmerman 3 1-4 8; Bailey Johnson 0 0-0 0; Rachel Kingsley 0 0-0 0; Lydia Lewis 0 0-0 0; Makenna Mathews 0 0-0 0; Paige Colton 0 0-0 0; Sydney Taylor 2 0-4 4; Sarah Chamberlain 0 2-2 2. Totals 5 5-12 16.

Bloomsburg (66)

Olivia Hull 2 2-4 6; Paige Temple 0 0-0 0; Ellen Hull 2 2-2 6; Charly Schianch 0 0-0 0; Maddy Devine 2 0-0 4; Maizy Aikey 1 0-0 2; Brynna Zentner 3 0-0 6; Maddie Morris 0 0-0 0; Kendall Smith 0 0-0 0; Rylee Klinger 2 2-2 6; Cassie McGinley 1 0-0 2; Kelsey Widom 7 0-0 14; Madeline Evans 19 0-3 18; Aylssa Shuman 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 6-11 66.

TROY 2 2 7 5—16

BLOOM 29 18 12 7—66

3—Point Goals: Troy—3 (Zimmerman). Bloomsburg—0.

Records: Troy 4-9. Bloomsburg 17-1.

Next: No. 1 Bloomsburg vs. No. 5 Line Mountain/No. 4 Warrior Run, TBA