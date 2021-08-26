Williamsport, Pa. -- Last weekend, Brooklyn Nets star and local basketball legend Alize Johnson hosted the “570 Pro League Tournament” at Firetree Place (formerly the Bethune Douglas Community Center) in Williamsport.

It was an invitational-only tournament, made up of former local high school, college, and even pro league stars.

“There aren’t really any leagues going on this time of year,” Johnson said before he, himself, laced up and joined in the action. “We thought it would be fun for the guys, fun for the community, and we could raise some money for charity.”

Proceeds from the event were given in conjunction with UPMC to support cancer research.

While moving the event to a larger facility has been mentioned, Johnson said it was important to have the game at Firetree.

“This is where we all grew up playing, so we thought it was important to come back here where we learned to play the game.

Johnson is entering the second year of a three-year, 4.1 million dollar contract.