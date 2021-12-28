The Washington Wizards have signed forward Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract just two days after being released by the Chicago Bulls in favor of Veteran Alfonzo McKinnie. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the deal on Twitter.

The Chicago Bulls released Johnson on December 26, and today at 5:00 p.m. Johnson cleared waivers unclaimed. Johnson, in 16 games with the Bulls averaged 1.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds per game, and 7.6 minutes per game.

The former second round pick is the third 10-day contract for the Wizards in the six days due to Covid issues. With only 11 active players on the roster and a shorthanded staff, Johnson is in Miami and is expected to play "significant minutes" tonight against the Heat.

The Washington Wizards will host the Chicago Bulls on New Years Day, giving Johnson an opportunity to play his former team less than a week after being released.