Williamsport native and St. John Neumann graduate Alize Johnson has landed another 10 day contract in the NBA. This time with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing free agent F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson played with Chicago and Washington this season too.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2022
This will be Johnson's third professional team this season after having stints earlier with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.