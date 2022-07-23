Williamsport, Pa. — Alize Johnson continues his community efforts with another day of giveaways, free haircuts, and basketball at Williamsport’s Flanigan Park.

“It’s incredible seeing everybody come out here and having a good time and getting the community together,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to stop home and show some love.”

The event included a full basketball tournament at the center court with players from all over the area. Johnson kept time for the games and invited the younger ball players a chance to win prizes with various contests.

A PlayStation 5 was one of the highlight prizes Johnson gave away to people in the community. He even helped with the heat, offering free food and drinks to those in attendance.

“It’s very important,” Johnson said, of giving back to the area. “Seeing these kids’ faces and how happy they are to be out and enjoy themselves means a lot. There’s not a lot to do out here and I like coming here to the park where we all grew up.”

Johnson touched on his plans for the fall and getting back with an NBA team.

“Right now, I’m a free agent just trying to see what happens with the trades and everything like that,” Johnson said. “I got a couple potential spots lined up. It's a journey and right now, I’m just staying focused and prepared.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.