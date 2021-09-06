Former free-agent forward Alize Johnson and the Chicago Bulls agreed to a two-year 3.6 million dollar deal on Monday evening.

"I work my butt off every day. There was never a doubt in me picking up another contract. I feel like I've shown a lot in this past season, and in the G-league that I belong in the NBA" Johnson told NorthCentralPA.com after the deal was announced.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the deal on twitter after Johnson's agent George Landberg confirmed the deal.

Last week the Brooklyn Nets waived Johnson as part of the DeAndre Jordan trade, after signing Johnson to a multi-year deal in April.

Reflecting on the ups and downs of being a professional athlete and all that comes with it Johnson said, "In the beginning, my first time I was waived, it was definitely something to go through. I take it for what it is. It's life, I've been down a lot of roads."

Johnson joins Chicago as yet another free-agent in an active offseason for the Bulls, having also signed/acquired DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., and Tony Bradley in the NBA offseason.

Johnson, 25 joins his fourth team in the NBA as a courted role player and is anxious to prove himself more than he already has.

"I'm ready for the opportunity, ready for the role, ready to carve out some minutes. I want to bring some chemistry to a team with the things that I do."