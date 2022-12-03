Imagine it: A sold out Beaver Stadium in the middle of winter. Penn State hosting another Top 12 team with a chance to advance one step closer to a national title.

This year's projected playoff bracket (embedded below) and a new proposal from the NCAA means that scenario is not far from being a reality.

The NCAA has said an expanded playoff will be ready by 2024. The concept being introduced includes a 12 team bracket with the top four teams recieving byes to the next round.

Penn State, currently ranked eighth in the College Football Playoff rankings, would have been a shoe-in had the bracket been introduced this year.

What was unexpected is the announcement that their first game would have been at Beaver Stadium.

According to multiple sources, the NCAA plans to give the higher seed of the opening rounds a home game. That's huge news for fan bases looking to see their team one last time in person.

Based off the current rankings, the Nittany Lions would have hosted the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers at Beaver Stadium.

For now, Penn State fans will have to wait, but playoff football in Beaver Stadium is closer today than what any of us could have imagined.

