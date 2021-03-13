Williamsport, Pa. – Wyalusing’s top scorers were stopped initially as East Juniata’s game plan appeared to work.

The problem? Wyalusing’s other scorers stepped up with points in the first as the Rams opened on a run that ballooned into a 15-point lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.

The points continued to fall as Wyalusing claimed the top spot in the District 4 Class AA field with a 59-40 win over the Tigers.

“You never want to start a game down 15 or 16 points,” East Juniata coach Stephen Smith said. “It’s tough especially when you’re not a high-powered offense.”

Wyalusing received points from eight different players as the scoring came from all over the floor.

Gradie Cobb led all Wyalusing scorers with 15. Of his 15 points, 12 came over the final two quarters. The contributions from other players forced East Juniata to play all over, which opened it up for Cobb.

“They came out and played aggressive man and that made it hard for us to get into a flow,” Smith said. “They did a good job taking away some of our options. It’s a challenge, but it was something we had seen before. We knew we could come back.”

East Juniata knew it. The Tigers played outstanding in the third quarter as they pulled within ten of the Rams.

After a timeout, Cobb buried a three and the Rams really never looked back. They made all but two free throws in the fourth and closed out the contest for the win.

“I told our seniors they made history and left the program in a good spot,” Smith said. “Nobody thought we would be in this spot. I’m just really proud of the guys.”

No. 2 Wyalusing 59, No. 5 East Juniata 40

EJ (40)

Tanner Barth 6 3-6 18; Billy Dressler 5 3-6 13; Dylan Wagner 1 0-2 2; Owen Dressler 1 0-0 3; Caden Geedey 0 0-0 0; Rowan Smith 0 2-2 2; Jake Brackbill 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-16 40.

WYA (59)

Mitchell Burke 5 3-8 13; Kashawn Cameron 1 0-1 2; Blake Morningstar 2 1-2 5; Hunter Moss 1 0-0 3; Nolan Oswald 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Way 2 3-4 7; Adram Bennett 4 0-2 10; Gradie Cobb 4 5-7 15. Totals 21 12-22 59.

EJ 7 5 13 15—40

WYA 22 10 11 16—59

3—Point Goals: East Juniata—4 (Barth 3, Dressler). Wyalusing—5 (Moss, Bennett 2, Cobb 3).

