Bloomsburg, Pa. – It was a surreal and unique experience Friday night as players from Shikellamy and Central Columbia took the floor to open the 2021 winter season.

Every word could be heard from the bench, hard breaths could be heard as the players made their way up and down the court, and every call was clear as day as limited fans pointed them out from the stands.

It was slow at times and sloppy at other times, but Central Columbia weathered the early season storm to claim a 55-47 win over the Braves.

“We missed out on summer ball and we weren’t really able to see the pieces we have play together as a group,” Central Columbia coach Ryan Novak said. “This is really the first chance we really got to see what that’s like. Having seven people who are capable of scoring is going to be a great thing for us moving forward. We are not sure where the scoring will come from. We put up a decent number of points tonight and it was good to see that balance.”

Seven different players scored for the Blue Jays, which jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed once in the game.

Alyx Flick led the team with 11 points and Lindsey Bull and Emmie Rowe added 10 each.

“We wanted to see them competing at both ends and finding ways to win games,” Novak said. “We were able to do that. I liked our competitiveness and energy on both ends. Strategically and fundamentally, we have a lot to work on.”

Central Columbia led by two at the end of the first quarter but made a move in the second as players connected on all six attempts from the line. Bull hit a three and Rowe and Maddy Blake scored four apiece.

Scoring was distributed well in the first half, but Flick, who came on last year as a freshman, took over in the second half. She scored nine of her team-leading 11 points over the final two quarters.

“I knew we needed to stay composed and keep our lead intact in the second half,” Flick said. “We knew it was going to be sloppy coming out our first game, but we got do what we needed to.”

Central Columbia’s halftime lead was extended by a 7-0 run to open the third quarter. Flick scored and hit a three over the stretch to help put the game out of reach.

Averi Dodge led all scorers as she posted 16 points for the Braves. Jordan Moten, who scored seven in the second quarter, finished with 15.

Shikellamy will head to Central Mountain later today in search of its first win. Central Columbia with have just as quick of a turnaround as it takes on Southern Coumbia at 2:15 p.m. today.

Central Columbia 55, Shikellamy 47

Shikellamy (47)

Melanie Minnier 2 2-4 6, Averi Dodge 6 4-6 10, Jordan Morten 7 0-0 15, Tori Scheller 0 1-2 1, Paige Fausey 3 1-2 7; Cassandra Ronk 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-14 47.

Central Columbia (55)

Alyx Flick 5 0-1 11, Ellie Rowe 2 2-2 7; Lindsey Bull 4 0-0 10; Alaina Hemphrey 3 0-0 6; Emmie Rowe 3 4-4 10; Caitlyn Weatherill 2 0-0 5, Maddy Blake 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 8-9 55.

SHIK 6 13 11 15—47

CC 10 17 13 15—55

3-Point goals: Shikellamy 1 (Moten). Central Columbia 5 (Flick, Rowe, Bull 2, Weatherhill).

Records: Shikellamy 0-1. Central Columbia 1-0.

Next: Shikellamy at Central Mountain, today, 7:30 p.m. Central Columbia at Southern Columbia, today, 2:15 p.m.