South Williamsport, Pa. - After an exciting competition at the Regional Finals in Kansas City and Seattle, the finalists for the 2021 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship are officially set as the top eight baseball and softball sluggers from around the country get ready to square off in Williamsport.

The full event will be televised on Sun., Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. on ESPN, just prior to the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series Championship game at 3 p.m. on ABC.

“For the third straight year, we are thankful to our great partners at T-Mobile for putting together this amazing opportunity to let the top Little League home run hitters from across the country compete on the highest stage,” said Stephen D. Keener, President/CEO of Little League International.

“On behalf of Little League International, we would like to congratulate all of the competitors and look forward to welcoming these 16 baseball and softball players to the home of Little League to compete for the championship," Keener said.

After being held at Historic Bowman Field during the inaugural season in 2019, the 2021 Championship will be making its way to Volunteer Stadium, at the home of the Little League Baseball® World Series, with the competition set to take place on Tues., Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. ET.

Participating in this year’s event, after winning their respective Regional Final, will be:

Baseball Division:

Petyon Andrie (East Region – Elmer (N.J.) Little League)

Trey Ebel (West Region – Vineyard LL (Rancho Cucamonga, Ca.)

Maddox Gonzales (West Region – Road Runner Little League (Albuquerque, N.M.))

Jaylin Jubray (East Region – Warick Little League (Newport News, Va.))

Noah Kirby (East Region – Montoursville (Pa.) Little League)

Jaron Lancaster (West Region – Honolulu (Hawaii) Little League)

Camden Nishnick (West Region – Del Mar Little League (San Diego, Calif.))

Aryan Punjabi (East Region – Mt. Pleasant (Mich.) Little League)

Softball Division:

Cadence Beck (West Region – Marana (Ariz.) Little League)

Isabella Dodson (East Region – Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Farms-City Little League)

Jeweliana Farmer (East Region – Austintown (Ohio) Little League)

Petra Hunt (East Region – Pittsford (N.Y.) Little League)

Leah Loney (West Region – Johnston (Iowa) Girls Softball Little League)

Jaslene Ramirez (West Region – Santa Fe (N.M.) Little League)

Brooklyn Rutherford (East Region – Coeburn (Va.) Little League)

Addison Yendrey (West Region – Goliad County (Texas) Little League)

Families and friends of the participants will be provided with passes to allow them into the complex, and those with Team Passes or other Little League issued credentials will be permitted to attend, but no other general public access will be permitted based on Little League’s attendance protocols for the Little League Baseball World Series.

Gates to the Little League International Complex will open at 9 a.m. ET on August 24 for those who have proper credentials. For more information about items permitted and/or prohibited on the complex.