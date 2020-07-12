Selinsgrove, Pa—Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced criminal homicide charges would be placed against Christopher Fernanders after hit shot and killed two people Friday night in the parking of Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove.

Piecuch called the act “horrendous”. Fernanders was taken into custody after being shot by a legally armed bystander. Heather Campbell, 46, of Trevorton and Matthew Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg died at the scene of their injuries.

Here is Piecuch’s complete statement:

Last night our community experienced a horrendous act of domestic violence where two innocent people were fatally gunned down in the parking lot of a local restaurant. This was a heart-breaking moment for the family and friends of Heather Campbell and Matt Bowersox, as well as the patrons and staff at the restaurant who had to witness the unprovoked attack.

A criminal complaint was filed this afternoon charging Christopher Tauren Fernanders of Paxinos with two counts of first-degree murder, firearms violations, stalking, violation of a protection from abuse order, and related offenses. On July 1st, Campbell had obtained the protection from abuse order against Fernanders after he was charged in late June for terroristic threats in Northumberland County.

The evidence shows that the attack was premeditated and that Fernanders acted alone. Fernanders was taken into custody at the scene after being shot by a legally armed bystander. Fortunately, the danger was isolated to the parking lot of the restaurant and no one else was injured. Fernanders remains in custody at the hospital in serious condition and will be arraigned when his condition allows. Because the charges involve first degree murder, he is not entitled to any bail.

I want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and all the law enforcement officers and first responders that rushed to the scene to ensure safety and provide medical assistance. I want to also recognize the actions of several bystanders who rendered assistance at the scene.