Harrisburg, Pa. — Lieutenant Governor and Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered a stroke on Friday, he announced today.

Fetterman says he is feeling "much better" and is on his way to a full recovery, according to a statement issued Sunday.

He wasn't feeling well on Friday, so his wife, Gisele, insisted he go to the hospital to get checked out, he said.

"I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going," the statement read. "On Friday, it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes."

Doctors at Lancaster General Hospital were able to completely clear the clot and reverse the stroke, Fetterman explained. Doctors were also able to regulate his heartbeat, he added.

"The good news is I'm feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn't suffer any cognitive damage," he said. "I'm well on my way to recovery."

For now, he will remain in the hospital for observation, but doctors assured him he will be able to get back on the campaign trail.

"But first, I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover," he said. "There's so much at stake in this race, and I'm going to be ready for the hard fight ahead."

Fetterman is vying for a U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by retiring Senator Pat Toomey next year.

