Rep. Brendan Boyle told The Hill on Friday that he will not be running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey.

"I appreciate those supporters who reached out to me over the last few months to ask me to run," Boyle told The Hill in an exclusive statement. "But as I told them, this is not the right time for a statewide campaign for my family."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman headlines the race and recently posted a $3.9 million Q1 fundraising goal, according to The Hill. State Rep.

Malcolm Kenyatta has launched a campaign and Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan also expressed interested in the seat, The Hill reported.