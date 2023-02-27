Williamsport, Pa. — Woodlands Bank has a fresh new look, graduating from a single tree logo to two trees nestled among rolling hills. The new logo expresses the bank's growth from its 32 years in the community while proudly displaying characteristics of the local scenery.

According to Woodlands Bank, the new look captures the essence of the brand that people have come to know and is reminiscent of the rich lumber heritage of West Branch Susquehanna Valley.

Two popular trees of the area can be found front and center among rolling hills, poetically symbolic of strength, trust, and resilience. The new logo also encompasses ideas of community, and support through the intertwined shapes and bold detail, the company said.

“We are all excited about the introduction of our newly refreshed logo for Woodlands Bank. While the change is subtle, we feel that it reflects who we are as a bank in that while we strive to evolve with time to meet the needs of our customers and communities, we also strive to remain moored by the roots of the foundational principles upon which the bank was founded," said Jon P. Conklin, President and CEO of Woodlands Bank

"This new logo is emblematic of that approach to what we do, constantly being open to change as necessary but never losing touch with the past and what got us to this point,” Conklin continued.

The logo change is purely aesthetic and does not include any operational changes to Woodlands Bank. The new logo will go live on the week of February 27, and all Woodlands Bank offices will begin to update their interior and exterior signage.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with headquarters in Williamsport offering consumer and commercial banking and trust services in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

