Reprinted from FIRST News Now

FNN Traveler Alert © Monday, July 12, 2021.

Update at 7:56PM. - 9:43PM.

Wellsboro, Pa. - Fire crews responded to a report of water across the roadway in the area of Route 287 and both sides of Caulkins Road washed out around 6:51 p.m.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene around 7:02 p.m. and reported that multiple spots along Route 287 have been washed out. PennDOT was requested to the area.

Route 287 is passable FNN was told.

Fire police have also been requested to assist with traffic control, as water issues have also been reported at Sweet Briar Road.

Sweet Briar at the intersection of the Antrim Road is washed out as of 7:18 p.m.

Mansfield, Pa. - Major flooding reported in Mansfield.

Water and debris across roadway at 17671 Route 6 in Richmond Township (by the radio station. 7:10 p.m.

Route 549 is closed at both ends. Millerton fire crews are closing Route 549 at the Bailey Creek Road and Route 549 north of Roseville is closed.

Also flooding being reported at Extension Street and East Elmira Street in Mansfield, Pa. West Elmira Street was reported flooded. First Street and St. James Street. FNN received unconfirmed information that some homes are flooding as of 7:56 p.m.

Canoe Camp Creek Road at the intersection with Westgate Road both have water across the roads.

7:57 p.m. flooding across the roadway South Main Street by NAPA business. Road closed from Walmart to NAPA. At 9:43 p.m. roadway was said to have been opened.

Blossburg units reported to Mansfield to assist with flooding there shortly after 8 p.m.

Route 6 closed down by Lookout Point Troy crews were requested to assist.

North Elk Run Road water across roadway, no exact location known.

Flooding throughout Route 660 from Courtney's Garage to the "S" curves.

The Commons (apartment complex) is flooding. No one left to assist. Water downstairs level.