Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC in North Central Pa., which includes UPMC Cole, Muncy, Wellsboro, and Williamsport, has ranked in the top three Pennsylvania health systems in an organ donor program challenge.

A total of 107 hospitals throughout the Commonwealth participated in the challenge, which was intended to raise awareness about eye, organ, and tissue donation.

The top three ranking was obtained through various events meant to raise awareness about organ donation, including flag-raising ceremonies and displays for National Donate Life Month. The system also provides education and encouragement to consider organ donation through social media, system marketing, and community outreach.

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s (HAP) 2023 Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to raise awareness about organ donation within their communities. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations that serve Pennsylvania — the Center for Organ Recovery & Education and Gift of Life Donor Program — to support the challenge.

UPMC Williamsport was also recognized as a Gift of Life Donor Program Top-Performing Hospital, and UPMC Wellsboro and Williamsport received “Titanium” Gift of Life Donor Program Designations.

“Becoming an organ donor is a simple and selfless act that can have a life-changing impact,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “The organs from one person can save up to eight lives, while a single tissue donor can enhance the lives of more than 75 people. Donors provide hope and help thousands of people on national waiting lists for organ donation. Our region and hospitals’ designations recognize the efforts our providers and staff make every day in our commitment to supporting organ donation as a viable life-saving option.”

To learn more about organ donation or to register to become a donor with UPMC Transplant Services, visit UPMC.com/DonateLife.

