2021-10-16 New Columbia fire
Robert Inglis/The Daily Item
Firefighters work together to extinguish hot spots at a house fire on Grover Drive in New Columbia on Friday afternoon.
 
 Photo provided by Daily Item photographer Robert Inglis

New Columbia, Pa. —Milton PSP released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Friday afternoon in White Deer Township.

Brenda Lee Reibsome, 57, became entrapped as fire consumed the small residence located near the 300 block of Grover Drive in New Columbia.

According to a story from the Daily Item, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company responded and were assisted by the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township Fire Company, Milton Fire Department, Mifflinburg Hose Company, and the South Williamsport Fire Department.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!