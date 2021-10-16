New Columbia, Pa. —Milton PSP released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Friday afternoon in White Deer Township.

Brenda Lee Reibsome, 57, became entrapped as fire consumed the small residence located near the 300 block of Grover Drive in New Columbia.

According to a story from the Daily Item, White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company responded and were assisted by the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township Fire Company, Milton Fire Department, Mifflinburg Hose Company, and the South Williamsport Fire Department.