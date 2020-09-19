Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Lewisburg, Pa. -- It was a quick give-and-go that put James Koconis into position for a quick tap in goal during a game Saturday morning against Danville.

The feed came from Jack Dieffenderfer and made the finish easy as Lewisburg capitalized off a mistake by Danville. It would be a theme common to the game as the Green Dragons scored seven unanswered goals to defeat Danville 7-0 and move to 3-0 on the season.

“Danville was definitely organized, and it took us a bit,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We got one early which relieved some of the pressure, but Danville was a tough team to breakdown.”

Danville (0-3) clamped down after the initial tally and put Lewisburg to work. The Ironmen slowed the attack by pulling up and catching the Dragon’s offsides as they attempted to penetrate the defense.

“Once were able to, I felt like we lifted and were able to put a few more in there and get more opportunities,” Kettlewell said. “They couldn’t really key in on anyone today, because we had players all over contributing.”

The Green Dragons put the game away with a tally midway through the first half, but continued to press, scoring five more goals in the second.

Dieffenderfer tallied his own goal with a nifty run through Danville’s defense. He controlled the ball and dribbled around multiple defenders to setup a chance at the net. Once there, he booted in the unassisted goal for a 3-0 lead.

Anthony Behangdia, who also assisted on a goal, scored twice in the second half before Tiffin rounded out the scoring with his cleanup effort in the final minute. Koconis also recorded his second goal of the day in the final 40 minutes.

“We had a big game on Thursday and got a win and we wanted to make sure we kept up the intensity,” Koconis said. “We talked about how teams have a letdown and we didn’t want that to happen. We also worked on the offense to diversify our run. We have a really talented front three who bring a lot to the game.”

Konconis scored the game’s first goal. It took a lot work for the second goal of the opening half, but Ben Liscum was able to take advantage of Danville’s keeper when he came out for a loose ball. Liscum beat him to it and pushed a light shot through for a 2-0 lead.

“A lot of times alternating runs and switching fields, defenses don’t really know how to react and that opens up a lot of space,” Koconis said. “We’ve been working on that too.”

It all seemed to work for Lewisburg as the Green Dragons blanked Danville in shots, shots on goal, and corners. The Ironmen are young and will be forced to learn from Saturday’s drumming at the feet of Lewisburg.

“I thought that first 40 was good,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said. “We gave them a couple attacks, but other than that we didn’t give them a lot of dangerous stuff. That last 20 minutes we were really tired from chasing all day.”

Lewisburg 7, Danville 0

DAN 0 0—0

LEW 2 5—7

Goals: LEW—James Koconis (Jack Dieffenderfer assist) 8:27; LEW—Ben Liscum (unassisted) 16:32; LEW—Dieffenderfer (unassisted) 47:03; LEW—Anthony Bhangdia (unassisted) 53:15; LEW—Koconis (Bhangdia assist) 65:13; LEW—Bhangdia (Dieffenderfer) 68:08; LEW—Stephen Tiffin (unassisted) 79:02.

Shots: Danville—1, Lewisburg—21. Shots on goal: Danville—0, Lewisburg—15. Corners: Danville—0, Lewisburg—9. Saves: Danville—(Evan Haas) 8, Lewisburg—(Anthony Burns) 0. Fouls: Danville—2, Lewisburg—6. Cards: Danville—none. Lewisburg—none.

Records: Danville 0-3. Lewisburg 2-0.

Next: Selinsgrove at Danville, Monday, 4:30 p.m. Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.