Mifflinburg, Pa. -- The Mifflinburg Area High School is closed to in-person learning "in accordance with the guidance from the PA Department of Health," said a post on the Mifflinburg School District Facebook page on Tuesday. The high school will be closed for all functions until the morning of March 29.

During that time, the school will be closed for required cleaning and sanitization of the building.

It's the first time during the school year that the district has moved staff and students to a remote learning platform due to positive cases, according to the district.

The High School Spring Musical is postponed until April 8, 9, and 10. Other extracurricular activities will be limited to outdoors only.

Also this week, Loyalsock Township School District and South Williamsport Area School District closed in-person learning due to increased COVID-19 cases.

